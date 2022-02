Rams quaterback Matthew Stafford has offered to pay the hospital bills of the NFLphotographer who fractured her spine falling backwards off a stage while taking his picture.Video footage shows the moment while photograhper Kelly Smiley slipped and fell in front of Mr Stafford and his wife Kelly at the Rams Super Bowl Parade, with Mr Stafford walking away after the incident.One video of the incident was posted with the caption: “Stafford saw her fall and told Kelly to take care of it”.In a joint statement from Mr Stafford and the Rams, it was confirmed that Mr Stafford would be covering...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO