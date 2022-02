A TikTok star and her mother have been charged with double murder after they allegedly ran two men off the road with their car in the U.K. On Friday (Feb. 11), Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari and Mahek's friend Natasha Akhtar were driving on the A46 highway in Leicestershire, located about three hours north of London, when the fatal crash took place around 1:30 AM local time. Two men, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan, were also charged with double murder.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO