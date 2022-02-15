ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Suspects steal Porsche from Bellevue auto shop, then crash near I-405

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
Car stolen after Bellevue auto shop rammed (Bellevue Police Department)

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are investigating after a Porsche was stolen from an auto shop and later involved in a single-car crash overnight.

Just after midnight Tuesday, the suspects used a white Chevy Cruz to ram into an auto detail shop located in the 2200 block of 120th Avenue Northeast.

After another suspect arrived in a separate vehicle, they entered the shop.

One suspect drove away with a stolen Porsche, while the other two suspects took off in the vehicles they arrived in.

Police say the Porsche crashed near Northeast 8th Street and the northbound I-405 onramp shortly afterwards.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the crash and arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the car theft.

Bellevue police officers later ran the plates of the Chevy Cruz involved in the theft and discovered that it had just been impounded by Fife police after it was used to ram into a car dealership.

The suspects also stole a 2021 Ford Bronco, which has not yet been located, according to Bellevue police.

Police are continuing to search for at least two suspects involved in this incident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Man shot in leg by teenager in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A man is recovering after he was shot in the leg during an argument in Seattle's Haller Lake neighborhood Tuesday night. At 8:40 p.m., a man in the 13400 block of Meridian Avenue North called 911 to report he had been shot in the leg. Officers...
SEATTLE, WA
Police search for suspect accused of murdering man, assaulting woman who shoveled his driveway

DETROIT — Police say a suspect lured a man and a woman to his home, asking them to shovel snow in exchange for drugs, before killing one and assaulting the other. A woman told police she and a male victim shoveled snow for Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain Sunday, and after they finished shoveling, the suspect gave them both cocaine, The Detroit News reported. The woman told investigators the suspect then brought the victims to his basement, where he threatened both with a rifle, The Detroit News reported.
DETROIT, MI
Seattle police car hits building on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after one of their squad cars hit a building on Capitol Hill. The officer hit the building near 12th Avenue and Cherry Street shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. A witness said another car was involved in the crash. "I heard a loud boom...
SEATTLE, WA
Two Argosy boats vandalized in Seattle

SEATTLE — A drunk man untied two Argosy boats in Seattle and vandalized both before he was arrested by Seattle police on Monday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 5:05 a.m. on Feb. 14, Seattle police responded to a report of an intoxicated man on the Argosy docks.
SEATTLE, WA
Parents skiing at Vermont resort left child alone in car, police say

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Two employees of a Vermont ski resort are accused of cruelty to a child after police said they went skiing and left their 2-year-old child alone in a vehicle, authorities said. Katelynn Brent, 21, and Cory Ahern, 29, both of nearby Hampton, New York, were arrested...
KILLINGTON, VT
Seattle, WA
