Suspects steal Porsche from Bellevue auto shop, then crash near I-405

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are investigating after a Porsche was stolen from an auto shop and later involved in a single-car crash overnight.

Just after midnight Tuesday, the suspects used a white Chevy Cruz to ram into an auto detail shop located in the 2200 block of 120th Avenue Northeast.

After another suspect arrived in a separate vehicle, they entered the shop.

One suspect drove away with a stolen Porsche, while the other two suspects took off in the vehicles they arrived in.

Police say the Porsche crashed near Northeast 8th Street and the northbound I-405 onramp shortly afterwards.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the crash and arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the car theft.

Bellevue police officers later ran the plates of the Chevy Cruz involved in the theft and discovered that it had just been impounded by Fife police after it was used to ram into a car dealership.

The suspects also stole a 2021 Ford Bronco, which has not yet been located, according to Bellevue police.

Police are continuing to search for at least two suspects involved in this incident.

