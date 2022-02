If you’re a Tripwire® Whitelist Profiler customer, then you know that the software does an excellent job of executing its core functionalities. These include comparing the running state of a machine to the approved and expected configurations in your environment to stay in compliance with audit and internal policies. Although Whitelist Profiler is proficient in this regard, that doesn’t mean it can’t be improved in other capacities such as ease of use. This was the sentiment expressed by real Whitelist Profiler customers when asked what they would want out of the software if they could have anything. Tripwire® State Analyzer is the manifestation of the push for heightened usability. The application has all the same core capabilities of Whitelist Profiler but with numerous new features aimed at creating even more accurate and efficient processes for your team.

