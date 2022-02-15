Jimmie Allen to Mentor Contestants on Season 20 of ‘American Idol’

Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen took to Twitter to announce 57th Academy of Country Music Awards nominees Thursday morning (February 10). The award-winning artists — and reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year — are set to co-host this year's show. They're teaming up with legendary country artist Dolly Parton, the Academy of Country Music announced earlier this month. The selection of Parton, Allen and Barrett pairs “two of today’s most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world’s most beloved music icons,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. Parton said in a press release that she’s “so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun.” The two-hour “concert event of the year,” hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is set to livestream commercial-free on Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Monday, March 7.

