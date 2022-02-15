ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Sinks As Market De-Risks Amid Uncertainties

By Hououin Kyouma
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has gone down recently as market de-risks amid macro uncertainties. Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Sharply Falls Down Over The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC futures open interest leverage ratio has decreased in the last week as investors de-risk...

