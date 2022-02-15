ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Police Report 2 Pedestrian Fatalities on Monday Night

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ba1VK_0eFFJ6yD00
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Police Department reported pedestrians were killed in La Jolla and Grantville in separate, unrelated incidents on Monday night.

The first fatality was at 6 p.m. when a 40-year-old woman driving a 2012 Toyota Camry struck a 70-year-old man as he crossed in the 2500 block of Torrey Pines Road, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The second fatality occurred around 9 p.m. when a woman walking along the 4600 block of Alvarado Canyon Road was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a U-Haul truck driven by a 65-year-old woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the incident was immediately released.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Driver Trapped After Police Pursuit in Carlsbad

A high-speed police pursuit resulted in a crash and vehicle extrication Wednesday in Carlsbad. An unknown motorist in a black BMW traveling at speeds around 120 mph while being followed by a law enforcement helicopter was reported around 2 a.m., the Carlsbad Police Department confirmed. The details of the chase...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Shooting Near Mount Hope Cemetery Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another Injured

A 27-year-old man was killed and a second man was injured in a shooting in front of a neighborhood market near Mount Hope Cemetery in Mountain View on Tuesday. San Diego Police officers were called about 2:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard on multiple reports of the shooting and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body lying on the sidewalk, according to a department statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

COVID-Positive Inmate, 67, Dies at Vista Detention Facility

A 67-year-old jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrest died this week at Vista Detention Facility, authorities reported Tuesday. There were no signs of suspicious circumstances related to the death of Gilbert Gonzalo Gil of Escondido, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A ruling on the cause of his death was on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fatality#Alcohol
Times of San Diego

Nearby Armed Suspect Prompts Brief Lockdown of San Carlos Elementary School

A San Carlos elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday due to an armed suspect in a home blocks from the campus, but the man was quickly taken into custody. Myron B. Green Elementary School was locked down Tuesday morning when police responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself with a gun at a home in the 7000 block of Tuckaway Street, two blocks from the school, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist, 23, in Critical Condition After Collision with Box Truck in Vista

A motorcyclist was gravely injured Monday morning in a collision on a northern San Diego County street, authorities reported. The 23-year-old man was riding in the 1400 block of North Melrose Drive in Vista when his two-wheeler crashed into a box truck whose driver made a U-turn directly in his path, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. It happened about 11 a.m.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Names of Victims Released from Weekend Crash in Chula Vista

Three people who died in a single car crash in Chula Vista were identified Monday, authorities said Monday. The incident happened about 4 p.m. Saturday when Marcellous D. Cisneros, 27, was traveling in a white Nissan Sentra and — for reasons unknown — lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the 500 block of East H Street, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

K-9s Bite 2 Suspects After Police Pursuit That Ends in Fiery Crash

Police, with the help of K-9 units, apprehended three suspects early Sunday after a chase that led them from City Heights to National City. During the pursuit, the driver allegedly almost hit a police officer while also ramming into a parked car on Home Avenue. The chase ended when the fleeing Mercedes, down to three tires and a rim, crashed on a South Bay freeway transition.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl Pills, Leading to Fatal Overdose

A San Diego resident who sold fentanyl pills to another man, resulting in the victim’s fatal overdose, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison. Jahvaris Lamoun Springfield, 32, was convicted by a federal jury in August of a count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death for selling the pills that killed 26-year-old Brendan James Gallagher on Feb. 5, 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy