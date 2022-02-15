San Diego Police Report 2 Pedestrian Fatalities on Monday Night

A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Police Department reported pedestrians were killed in La Jolla and Grantville in separate, unrelated incidents on Monday night.

The first fatality was at 6 p.m. when a 40-year-old woman driving a 2012 Toyota Camry struck a 70-year-old man as he crossed in the 2500 block of Torrey Pines Road, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The second fatality occurred around 9 p.m. when a woman walking along the 4600 block of Alvarado Canyon Road was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a U-Haul truck driven by a 65-year-old woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the incident was immediately released.