Molly Baker, CEO & Founder of Indie Consulting. When my business was founded in October of 2019, the dream of building a fully remote company seemed like an intangible pipe dream — one that was often questioned by many of my early mentors and clients as something that would likely not come to fruition. Now, three years later, an unprecedented pandemic has brought the biggest change to the office and corporate culture that our developed world has seen in decades.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO