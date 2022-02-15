ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 9-Mile Carpool Lane Opens on Northbound I-5 from Solana Beach to Carlsbad

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
Construction on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach. Courtesy SANDAG

Caltrans and SANDAG opened on Tuesday a nine-mile extension of the carpool lane on northbound Interstate 5 from Solana Beach to Carlsbad.

The new lane means that drivers with passengers or registered clean-air vehicles can drive in a carpool lane from University City to Palomar Airport Road.

A matching southbound carpool lane will tentatively open in a few more weeks.

“These new lanes aim to reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions on the highway, provide more travel options, reduce vehicle miles traveled, and alleviate congestion,” SANDAG said.

The new lanes are part of the Build NCC project to improve highway and rail transportation along the north San Diego County coast.

In 2023, four additional miles of carpool lanes will be available from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78.

