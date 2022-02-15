ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu named team MVP

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been named the Derrick Thomas MVP Award winner.

Mathieu led the Chiefs in turnovers with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

The Honey Badger was named a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season in Kansas City and was named a captain of the AFC side .

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton wins Mack Lee Hill Award

Mathieu enters the offseason as a free agent , but both he and the team’s front office have expressed desire to keep him in KC.

Mathieu was also named the Chiefs’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award .

The veteran LSU product is entering his 10th season in the NFL and quickly rose to a leadership role within the organization.

The award is named after the late-great Derrick Thomas who tragically died in a car accident in 2000.

