The Defensive Player of the Year Award has been given out to the best defensive player of the regular season since the 1982-1983 season. The winner is selected by a panel of 124 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada. Each voter casts a first, second, and third-place vote. The point system features first place worth five points, second place at three points, and third place at one point. The winner with the highest point total wins.

