Backstage Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, If He Could Return To WWE

By Josh Foster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks now Cody Rhodes had been claiming that he’s a free agent, and today the three time TNT Champion officially announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful Select is now reporting that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes parted ways with AEW after the...

Backstage News On Why Steve Austin Is Coming Out Of Retirement

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most popular WWE stars of all time, but it’s been years since fans have seen him wrestle a match. Austin last competed at WrestleMania 19 where he was defeated by The Rock in 2003. Since then the former WWE Champion has remained retired, but it was recently reported that he’s expected to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in April.
WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
Cody Rhodes Heading To Saudi Arabia For WWE Elimination Chamber?

Cody Rhodes has been making headlines over the last few days as the former TNT Champion recently confirmed that he is done with All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes is a free agent, and it’s been reported that he can legally appear on WWE programming at any time. The belief is...
Cody Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes
Dave Meltzer
Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship, Champion vs. Champion Match Announced For WrestleMania

On Saturday the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view aired live from Saudi Arabia, and Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and Seth “Freakin” Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins and Austin Theory kiccked the match off while the other competitors waited...
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
Kenny Omega Comments On Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes Left AEW

During an interview with F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW:. “Everyone was shocked. We all know when our deals our up, especially the EVPs, we know when our deals up. In the case of the Bucks, when their options kick in. For myself, I don’t have a deal like that. I’m up next year, just straight up, done. I would have to re-sign a new [contract], there is no option. We knew Cody’s, much like the Bucks, it was that time. We would hear that there was possibly some difficulty with the negotiation or whatever, but you never think it’s going in that direction where the talent is going to opt for leaving, especially, when this thing first started, the most passionate person of our revolution, the most passionate person of creating the ‘us vs. them’ mentality was Cody. It was strange for him to just choose to up and walk away.”
Latest On Reaction In AEW and WWE To Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit

A new report has several more details on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW exit, including backstage reactions and his potential WWE future. Fightful Select has a lengthy piece on the Rhodes’ exit, which note that the split between Rhodes and AEW was “amicable.”. The report repeats the...
John Cena Makes Bold Statement On A Possible Heel Turn

For a long time John Cena was the face of the WWE, but in recent years the 16 time WWE World Champion has been focusing on his acting career. Cena was WWE’s ultimate good guy during his reign at the top, but during a recent interview with GQ he acknowledged that audiences want to see a different type of character.
Major Title Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is quickly approaching, and on Saturday the stars of WWE competed at the final stop on the road to WrestleMania when they battled at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan fought inside the Elimination Chamber with a shot...
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
Possible Spoiler On Celebrity Match For WrestleMania 38

On Saturday the Elimination Chamber premium live event aired live from Saudi Arabia, and during the kickoff show The Miz was defeated by Rey Mysterio. After the match The Miz did an interview backstage and he said that he was outnumbered by Rey and Dominik while accusing Rey of cheating. Miz then teased that he’s going to recruit someone to even the odds, and he said that he has a global superstar in mind.
WWE Announces The Undertaker For The 2022 Hall Of Fame Class

The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most legendary Superstars to ever compete in WWE, and today the company confirmed that his legacy will be cemented with a Hall of Fame induction. Taker last competed when he defeated AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania...
Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE Reportedly Changed The Finish For Elimination Chamber Match

On Saturday the stars of WWE competed inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, and Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. faced off for a Raw Women’s Title opportunity. In the end it came down to Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair, and it...
Fantasy Booking Cody Rhodes’ Return to the WWE

Just over three years ago, the wrestling world was turned on its head when Cody Rhodes stood next to Tony Khan and the Young Bucks to announce the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Since then, AEW has been the darling of the wrestling community as an alternative to WWE. The most vocal figure of that opposition was often Cody Rhodes.
Booker T Speaks Out On Cody Rhodes’ Decision To Leave AEW, Possible WWE Return

Booker T weighed in on Cody Rhodes’ decision to leave AEW during the latest Hall Of Fame podcast and rumors that Rhodes could be returning to WWE. Here are the highlights:. “I don’t know how big of a deal this is going to be,” he admitted. “I am not going to sit here and put myself in that position to say, ‘it will be the greatest thing in the world if Cody came back.’ But I think if we get Cody back, we’re just getting Cody back. We’re not getting one from AEW. That’s just the way I look at it, I feel like we are just getting Cody back. How big of a deal is this going to be?
Latest News On Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite

There is said to be plenty of support for Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes within AEW, according to Fightful Select. While there were some disagreements between Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan, that led to the departure, word is that the split was at least “amicable.”. There have been...
