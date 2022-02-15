Cursed Films Season 2 Exploring Rosemary's Baby, Cannibal Holocaust, and More

In a genuinely shocking announcement for several reasons, Scream Factory announced yesterday that they are working on a Collector's Edition blu-ray of Wes Craven's much-maligned - and I would argue, unfairly so - 2005 film Cursed. Granted, the announcement did not go as planned: Scream Factory's hand was very much forced by a leak reported by blu-ray release news page Dawn of the Discs, who had previously picked up on a similar leak about Scream's Halloween 1-5 UHDs. Rather than trying to put the genie back in the bottle, Scream Factory rushed out an official announcement. The rush to get ahead of the leak lead to an unfortunate decision to use the back cover text from the film's 2005 unrated DVD as placeholder text on the item page, and the unrated DVD's outdated verbiage of a "never before seen version of the film" caused a brief but quickly snuffed out frenzy of hope that the boutique label had somehow managed to rescue Wes Craven's long-lost original cut of the film, with even Bloody Disgusting publishing a news article about it before Scream Factory clarified and apologized for the confusion.

