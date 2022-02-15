ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cursed Films Season 2 Exploring Rosemary's Baby, Cannibal Holocaust, and More

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debut season of Shudder's Cursed Films dove deep into some of the most well-known urban legends surrounding a number of beloved films, with the sophomore season set to shed more light into infamous productions. A second season was initially confirmed back in 2020, though a recent press event reminded audiences...

comicbook.com

IGN

Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Halloween may be over, but horror movies have no limit on enjoyment. As one of the most prolific and profitable subgenres in cinema, audiences are always in the mood for some spooky scaries. Fortunately, thanks to the accessibility of streaming services, places like Netflix are home to a plethora of chilling choices. Between original offerings and licensed titles, there’s a horror movie for anyone and everyone. To get you started, we’ve tracked down some of the must-see horror titles currently available to stream on Netflix.
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
mxdwn.com

New Trailer for Sequel to Horror Classic ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Released by Netflix

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film, titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will focus on an entrepreneur from San Francisco named Melody, played by Sarah Yarkin, who visits Texas on a business trip with her sister Lila, played by Elsie Fisher, and their two friends Dante and Ruth, played by Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson. The group of friends will find themselves at the mercy of serial killer Leatherface, portrayed in this film by Mark Burnham. The role of Leatherface was first performed in the 1974 installment by Gunnar Hansen, who passed away in 2015. Olwen Fouéré plays the role of Sally Hardesty, a character from the original film who swore vengeance against Leatherface. The role of Sally was first performed by Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014.
purewow.com

Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
horrornewsnetwork.net

Shudder Officially Announces Season 2 Of ‘Cursed Films’

It took long enough–but horror fans are used to delays in this brave, new world. The docu-series Cursed Films–which explores the legends surrounding some of horror’s best–known supposedly cursed movies–debuted on Shudder nearly two years ago, and was reportedly renewed for a second season in August 2020. So, fans waited. And waited.
DoYouRemember?

‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Almost Had A Much Darker Ending

Whether it’s Thelma and Louise’s bombastic drive, the sudden blackout of The Sopranos, or the uplifting last swim of Chief Brody and Quint, some movies feature an ending as iconic as the hours that came before. The last frame of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is photographed in viewers’ minds, but they almost had something very different to remember.
Entertainment Weekly

Lucy and Desi documentary from Amy Poehler offers fans the real love story behind I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the toast of Hollywood once again. The lovefest for I Love Lucy continues with Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi, coming to Amazon Prime Video March 4. On the heels of last fall's Being the Ricardos and TCM podcast The Plot Thickens: Lucy, Lucy and Desi adds another layer to the story behind one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
Collider

'Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' Anime Film Rides in 2024, Gets First Concept Art by Weta Workshop

While the live-action series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been garnering much attention, there has been a new announcement for the upcoming animated film taking place within the world of Middle-Earth. Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the release date for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the next film entry in The Lord of the Rings series. The original anime feature will be arriving in theaters on April 12, 2024.
New University Newspaper

It’s a Scream, Baby! A Film by Fans, for Fans

Released on Jan. 14, just two weeks into the new year, the long awaited “Scream” is luring back both old fans of the franchise and introducing new fans to the infamous town of Woodsboro, California. Directed and produced by the filmmaking trio Radio Silence, whose other credits include “Southbound” (2016) and “Ready or Not” (2019), the newest addition to the 26-year-old franchise is proving to be a killer way to start the year. The film earned almost $39 million in its first week of release.
/Film

The Weird Connection Between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel And Rosemary's Baby

What does a period comedy-drama about a housewife turned stand-up comic have in common with a psychological horror about a housewife groomed by a Satanic cult? That's the riddle at the center of a minuscule but fascinating link between the hit Amazon Prime series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Rosemary's Baby." Sure, both use the deceptive bliss of domestic life as ground-zero for some unorthodox shakeups. Not to mention both heroines have the misfortune of being saddled with boys for husbands, though we will grant Joel Maisel's arc is not without some serious growth and redemption (Guy Woodhouse, on the other hand, remains a top-grade douchebag). But there's also a big difference in tone that the story of Miriam "Midge" Maisel summons in contrast to Rosemary Woodhouse's yearning for a child, as evidenced in the lopsided ratio of laughs to grimaces that either has.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Scream Factory Gains Access To The Miramax/Dimension Library With Wes Craven's Cursed - Why That's Great News For Cult Film

In a genuinely shocking announcement for several reasons, Scream Factory announced yesterday that they are working on a Collector's Edition blu-ray of Wes Craven's much-maligned - and I would argue, unfairly so - 2005 film Cursed. Granted, the announcement did not go as planned: Scream Factory's hand was very much forced by a leak reported by blu-ray release news page Dawn of the Discs, who had previously picked up on a similar leak about Scream's Halloween 1-5 UHDs. Rather than trying to put the genie back in the bottle, Scream Factory rushed out an official announcement. The rush to get ahead of the leak lead to an unfortunate decision to use the back cover text from the film's 2005 unrated DVD as placeholder text on the item page, and the unrated DVD's outdated verbiage of a "never before seen version of the film" caused a brief but quickly snuffed out frenzy of hope that the boutique label had somehow managed to rescue Wes Craven's long-lost original cut of the film, with even Bloody Disgusting publishing a news article about it before Scream Factory clarified and apologized for the confusion.
horrorsociety.com

VIPCO Releases AMERICAN CANNIBALS

VIPCO have another exciting release out now on DVD, American Cannibals. Directed by C.D. Ruiz3 and John Rainwaters, American Cannibals stars Donald Martin, Michael Vincent Miceli and Masha Pichugina. Synopsis:. An amateur documentary crew trying to make a name for themselves, sets out to do an expose on modern day...
Hyperallergic

Three Minutes of Film Are All That Remain of a Polish Jewish Town Before the Holocaust

So long as we are watching history, history is not over. David Kurtz was born in the Polish town of Nasielsk early in the 20th century. While he was still young, his family emigrated to the United States. In 1938, as a grown man, David embarked on a vacation in Europe, buying a 16mm video camera to record his adventures. As part of his tour, he returned to Nasielsk. He shot three minutes of footage while in the Jewish section of the town, the place he had come from. The next year, the German army would invade. At the time of David’s visit, roughly 3,000 Jews resided there. By the end of World War II, only about 100 of them would still be alive. The film strip of David Kurtz’s trip is the only moving image documentation of Nasielsk’s former Jewish neighborhood in existence.
CinemaBlend

The Meg 2 Has Finally Begun Filming, And There's More Good News

If you’re one of the many movie fans who are chomping at the bit for the sequel to The Meg, there’s good news. After several years of development, the Jason Statham-led shark thriller is closer than ever to becoming a reality. And now, it looks like it’s more real than ever – because The Meg 2 finally has a name.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
boomstickcomics.com

The Cursed – Film Review

The Cursed provides audiences with 2022’s first horror movie that is worth a trip to the theater. With extreme brutality and some well-staged scares, The Cursed’s twist on your typical werewolf movie does just enough to stand out and above previous werewolf movies of the last few years.
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Cast Explores Why the Show Appeals to Non-Anime Fans

Anime has grown by leaps and bounds over the decades, with the advent of the internet helping to spread the medium to new audiences that otherwise might have not seen series like Attack On Titan. To help in celebrating the English Dub of the second half of the final season, we were able to chat with Bryce Papenbrook, Trina Nishimura, and Josh Grelle to discuss many topics, including the appeal that Attack On Titan has for non-anime fans.
