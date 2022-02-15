ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Canvas And Suede Build Out This Dip Dyed Nike Air Force 1

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary is gradually beginning to heat up, with more and more unique colorways boiling to the surface. Here, the silhouette takes on a DIY approach as it dips its suede and canvas construction in bright blue dye. Due to the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Denim” Accessorized With Gold Jewelry

Denim materials on sneakers have always suggested a classic Americana aesthetic, and this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG proves that notion once again. Set to arrive in June, this upcoming women’s release sees the blue twill material blocked onto the upper, with white smooth leather providing the contrast at the toe-box, mid-panel and the ankle. The edges are a mix of frayed and neatly tucked, creating a look of cut-off summer jean shorts with clean white t-shirts. Finally, large golden hoop earrings appear at the base of the laces, with the Jumpman logo and a varsity-style Jordan typeface. Overall, this puts together a popular summer outfit onto on sneaker.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Dark Marina Blue’ This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 High is hitting shelves soon. Jordan Brand announced via the SNKRS launch calendar that Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe will release in a new “Dark Marina Blue” colorway before month’s end. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High dons a classic two-tone color blocking with black working its way onto the base of the leather upper and is offset by dark marina blue hues on the overlay panels as...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Air Force#Dye#This Air Force 1#The Air Force 1 Satellite
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 6 has been blessed with some new colorways, as well as a retro here and there. The shoe is now over 30 years old, and in the eyes of Jordan Brand, this is a massive milestone that needs to be celebrated. In 2022, the shoe is set to receive even more retros, with one of them being a colorway that first appeared back in 2000.
NFL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Pairs Up Metallic Fuchsia With Dusty Pink

I think we’ve all moved past ridiculing Air Jordan 1 Mids just for being Mids. Fact is, in the past couple of years, the silhouette has dropped no shortage of alluring colorways, some of which even rival its high-top counterpart’s most recent. And here, yet another is joining the fray, offering up a “Metallic Fuchsia” spin on the shoe’s most recent “University Blue” colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Modifies The Iconic Air Max Plus With Functional Carabiners

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus continues to boast a cult-like following. Ahead of summer, the silhouette has appeared in a clean “White” makeup complete with orange-to-navy gradient touches. Perhaps part of a larger Air Max collection, the newly-surfaced pair features...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Coriander”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 celebrates its 35th anniversary throughout 2022. To celebrate, the Swoosh had tapped Travis Scott to bring newfound attention to the 1987 design, allowing him to rework Tinker Hatfield’s cross-functional sneaker under his “Cactus Jack” imprint. While La Flame’s relationship with the brand hasn’t been publicly discussed since the tragedy of Astroworld Festival 2021, NIKE, Inc. is moving forward with the model’s birthday.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy