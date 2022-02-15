ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Listen: Second Date Update - Alex & Carla Both Live In Oakland

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey did a low key coffee date at...

1013.iheart.com

San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Can Oakland cut murders — again?

New to podcasts? Here's how to listen. Oakland city leaders and residents are in anguish over the growing annual homicide rate, which has gone from 69 to 124 in the past five years. On this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, reporter Raheem Hosseini finds lessons in a past...
OAKLAND, CA
domino

A Couple Manifested Their Dream L.A. Loft by Buying the Furniture Before the Apartment

If you saw the amount of furniture Jereme and Shelby Mendez, a pair of multi-hyphenate creatives, had accumulated in their 450-square-foot studio apartment in Oakland, California, by 2020, you would think they had an estate sale problem. But the couple aren’t hoarders. They were simply manifesting their next home, ideally a sprawling industrial loft. The Mendezes’ techniques went beyond written affirmations and moon-charged crystals; the duo would constantly discuss furniture layouts and renovation plans as if they were moving tomorrow. “It’s about intention,” Jereme explains.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Three weeks in, search for missing Bay Area woman hits dead end

Black ribbons dot the streets of Oakley and Brentwood. Flyers are posted as far out as San Francisco State University. Despite the indefatigable efforts of multiple agencies and loved ones, the search for Alexis Gabe has reached what appears to be a dead end, three weeks in. Gabe was last...
OAKLEY, CA
Eater

14 New and Exciting Upcoming North Bay Restaurants To Try This Spring

The many charms of the far-off lands to the north of the Golden Gate are a siren’s call to city dwellers and tourists eager for a mini-escape to the green acres of Marin and wine country. Restaurants around the North Bay beckon with comfort food, plant-based fare from a team with Michelin cred, all the noodles from Charles Phan, Southeast Asian pastries and desserts, and more.
RESTAURANTS
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Urban Air Adventure Parks)

Urban Air Adventure Park to Debut in Los Angeles Market this Summer, Pushes Expansion throughout Southern California and Statewide. DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world that is part of the children's franchise growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, announced today a significant expansion initiative across the state of California, today. With locations already open in Sacramento and Hanford, a newly signed franchise agreement will develop the brand in Los Angeles area for the first time with the debut in Fullerton, planned for this summer. Additionally, a new park is in development in Fremont.
LIFESTYLE
Eater

A Vandal Destroyed San Francisco’s ‘Best Parklet’ and Police Allegedly Let It Happen

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, a vandal destroyed the extravagant parklet at Financial District bar the San Francisco Wine Society on December 31 — and despite the fact that two police officers showed up mid-rampage, they did not prevent him from continuing to tear out the parklet’s windows, remove decorative fireplaces, and rip up carpet and wallpaper, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the property. Security footage of the incident allegedly shows the two officers speaking to the man, searching him, and then driving off, leaving behind the pile of debris the man removed from the parklet, which three firefighters from a station up the street — who reportedly summoned the police in the first place — later cleaned up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Food truck brings hot meals, essentials to San Jose homeless

In an effort to serve more unhoused people, one nonprofit sends a food truck out to encampments to meet people where they are. Dubbed “Hope on Wheels,” the food truck visits at least three encampments every week to bring hot meals and essential supplies such as jackets, tarps and hand sanitizer to unhoused people across the South... The post Food truck brings hot meals, essentials to San Jose homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
BET

Maya Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson, Dies At 77

Guy Johnson, the son of poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, has died at age 77. The official social media account for Maya Angelou shared the news, saying Johnson died peacefully Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, Calif. “Mr. GUY JOHNSON passed away peacefully at his home this...
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

This Black-Owned Bakery Is Pushing The Limits Of SF Sourdough

Azikiwee Anderson’s sourdough bread is food for the mind, body, and soul. San Francisco sourdough gained a valuable player when Rize Up Bakery came onto the scene in 2020. Azikiwee Anderson started making bread out of his backyard during the height of the pandemic, mainly as a Covid quarantine hobby and coping mechanism after the murder of George Floyd. Two years later, he’s created a flourishing online operation with some of the most unique bread in the city. But what truly makes Rize Up Bakery special is its commitment to uplifting local communities and quite literally “breaking bread” with them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Local Living | Finding good fortune in Oakland

Insights, stories and interviews about homeownership and living in the East Bay. From a Piedmont native, Emmy award-winning television journalist-turned-home matchmaker, part-time radio anchor, UCLA graduate, wife and mother of 3. Celebrating the Year of the Tiger: How Alicia Wong and the Oakland Fortune Cookie Factory are changing Asian stereotypes...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The mumbling, fumbling state of Bay Area white liberals

Dan Hoyle has long said he likes to get stories from people outside his comfort zone. The actor-playwright has ventriloquized a drug dealer, a Mexican immigrant, a “Black Rick Santorum” from the Bronx and rednecks of various persuasions. But never has he written a one-man show about the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

Black History Laces Into Modern-Day Roller Skating Culture

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Roller skaters are trending all over social media, with a resurgence in the sport seen especially during the pandemic. These moves though have a long history stemmed in the culture and the history of the Black community in the Bay Area. For one Bay Area...
HAYWARD, CA
The Richmond Standard

Family seeks help locating missing woman

An El Cerrito family is seeking the public’s help in looking for their loved one. Kemani, 29, was last seen on Monday norning near Kearney and Lincoln streets in El Cerrito. Her family suspects Kemani got on BART and headed into Richmond. They believe she may be disoriented and they have filed a missing persons report.
EL CERRITO, CA

