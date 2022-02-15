Listen: Second Date Update - Alex & Carla Both Live In Oakland

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, a vandal destroyed the extravagant parklet at Financial District bar the San Francisco Wine Society on December 31 — and despite the fact that two police officers showed up mid-rampage, they did not prevent him from continuing to tear out the parklet’s windows, remove decorative fireplaces, and rip up carpet and wallpaper, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the property. Security footage of the incident allegedly shows the two officers speaking to the man, searching him, and then driving off, leaving behind the pile of debris the man removed from the parklet, which three firefighters from a station up the street — who reportedly summoned the police in the first place — later cleaned up.

