Listen: Second Date Update - Alex & Carla Both Live In Oakland

Urban Air Adventure Park to Debut in Los Angeles Market this Summer, Pushes Expansion throughout Southern California and Statewide. DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world that is part of the children's franchise growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, announced today a significant expansion initiative across the state of California, today. With locations already open in Sacramento and Hanford, a newly signed franchise agreement will develop the brand in Los Angeles area for the first time with the debut in Fullerton, planned for this summer. Additionally, a new park is in development in Fremont.
