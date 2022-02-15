Man Uses Fraudulent Maryland License to Purchase Vehicle

OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department announced they are still searching for 26-year-old Jose Gomez-Cruz, who has an active arrest warrant from 2018. Authorities state that on October 20, 2018, Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Market Street in Oxford for a domestic disturbance. The victim stated that the suspect, Jose Gomez-Cruz, did strike her in the face with a closed fist during an argument which caused the victim to fall to the floor. Gomez-Cruz had left the location before Police arrived. A warrant was issued on October 20, 2018, and has been confirmed to still be active.

OXFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO