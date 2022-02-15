ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Man Uses Fraudulent Maryland License to Purchase Vehicle

 1 day ago
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation. Authorities state that an unknown suspect purchased a vehicle with another person’s...

