Man Uses Fraudulent Maryland License to Purchase Vehicle

BROOMALL, PA — The Marple Township Police Department has arrested two men after they attempted to use counterfeit currency at multiple retail locations. Authorities state that on February 10, 2022, at 8:18 PM, Officers were dispatched to the Giant Food Store, located at 2180 West Chester Pike in Broomall, for a theft. A store manager reported two subjects had passed 12 counterfeit $20 bills a short time prior. While officers were on location at the Giant, Springfield Township Police officers were investigating a similar incident at the Springfield Giant. Springfield Police were able to detain the two suspects, and both were positively identified as the suspects who passed the 12 counterfeit $20 bills at the Broomall Giant.
