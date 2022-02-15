Here's how LSU's running back situation shapes up heading into 2022 and beyond

When Brian Kelly initially took the job at LSU, perhaps his most daunting task was to rebuild the roster.

That’s what this is, after all: a rebuild. Building takes time, it was clear the roster wouldn’t turn around overnight.

In a short time, Kelly and staff have done a good job of steering the ship in the right direction. LSU has been active in the transfer portal and has done what it can do on the high school trail.

With all the movement that has gone on, it was easy to miss some things. The roster looks wildly different now than it did in November.

Now that signing day is in the books, we have some time to take a look at how this team is positioned heading into 2022 and the future.

The Tigers look good at some positions such as defensive line and quarterback. There are also position groups that are trending up, such as linebacker and safety. Some question marks remain, though, like cornerback and offensive line.

The pandemic combined with the new transfer rules has presented challenges to managing a roster over the last couple of years, which often involves planning years in advance. Recent turbulence in the sport has forced coaches to adjust.

Here, we’ll focus on the outlook for the running game for the near future.

Will John Emery have a breakout season?

Syndication: The Tennessean

The big name here is still John Emery. LSU and its fans have been waiting for Emery to make a splash since he came to campus in 2019 as a five-star recruit.

Emery had eye surgery after 2019 and was ineligible for all of 2021 due to academic reasons. Last fall, it was reported that Emery had been dealing with family issues throughout that time.

In spite of some hardship, his talent remains. Prior to his academic suspension, Emery seemed like a prime breakout candidate. Things didn’t work out that way, but the same opportunity will provide itself in 2022.

He has shown the ability to be explosive, to run between the tackles, and to catch it out of the backfield. He’s an all-around back and a prototypical could-be game-changer at the position.

Will any of the young talent emerge?

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

There’s also Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin, two guys that turned some heads as freshmen last year but never had a chance to find their groove behind a struggling offensive line. Kiner and Goodwin were each ranked as top-10 recruits at their position in 2021.

Last season, it was Kiner that made more of an impact. In Week 2 against Central Michigan, Kiner showed his ability to run between the tackles as well as make defenders miss beyond the hash marks. He’s the type of back that can stiff arm and juke.

According to Pro Football Focus, the only freshmen back in the SEC with more missed tackles forced than Kiner was Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter.

Goodwin dealt with injuries last season and only took 16 carries over the course of six games. He is a smaller back than Kiner but is seen as a guy who can become an all-purpose back in the mold of Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Darrell Henderson, who 247Sports compared him to.

A healthy Goodwin could carve out a role for himself in LSU’s rotation.

What will Tre Bradford be?

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Bradford transferred back to LSU right before the season last fall after a cup of tea in Oklahoma. He impressed the Tigers coaches in 2020, so it was a surprise to see him transfer in the first place.

Bradford came to Baton Rouge as a four-star in 2020, catching a pivotal touchdown in LSU’s upset of Florida in his freshman season.

When he returned to the team after his brief stint with the Sooners in 2021, he had to deal with some eligibility issues as well as a hamstring injury. He ended up seeing just two carries all year, both in LSU’s win over Texas A&M.

There’s still some mystery surrounding Bradford. The talent is there and coaches have raved about him, but he’s yet to find the opportunity to demonstrate his potential.

He arrived before the 2020 pandemic season, which made it tough for him to find his footing and then dealt with the aforementioned obstacles in 2021.

Bradford has the skills to be an all-around back as he enters his junior season. It would not be surprising to see something of a breakout, but it’s tough to predict that with any certainty.

Transfer portal help

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

One of LSU’s many additions in the portal this cycle was Noah Cain.

Cain will be entering his fourth year after transferring in from Penn State. He’s a Baton Rouge native, and his return makes sense.

He may have been the Big Ten’s best freshman running back in 2019, and he looked like a budding superstar for the Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out that way.

Cain missed all of 2020 with an injury and was one of the worst backs in the conference in 2021. He looked like a guy returning from a serious injury behind a bad offensive line, and the conditions were hardly conducive for success.

If he is healthier and gets help from the OL, he has the chance to be a steady contributor. There isn’t a ton of experience in this room and Cain can provide some.

The future of the position

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Managing a roster isn’t just about the upcoming season, but also the seasons after that. It takes time and careful consideration to know who could return, who may leave, and where resources need to be allocated in recruiting.

Running back for LSU is as tough to gauge as any position. Emery and Cain both will be seniors this fall but have eligibility remaining if they wish to return. It’s almost impossible to predict how either one of their seasons will turn out at the moment.

Kiner and Goodwin are still young, but if the room crowds up, one of them may want to transfer to a cleaner situation. At the same time, either one of them is capable of breaking out.

Again, there’s uncertainty surrounding Bradford’s situation. There’s a long list of scenarios that could play out for him over the next few years.

Clouding the situation even more is the fact that LSU missed out on a blue-chip running back in this recruiting cycle. They need to land one next year and it’s likely that Brian Kelly and Frank Wilson will have to go out of state to do that.

For LSU, the ideal situation is that John Emery has the breakout year many have been waiting for and a couple of these guys become solid contributors that provide depth. They don’t want to have a revolving door of five running backs all year.

There’s talent here and should be for the next couple of years, but it’s hard to decipher much more than that.

