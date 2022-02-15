ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Houston Police search for missing teen

By Emilee Kuschel
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Houston Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, February 15, asking for the community’s help finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Parker Cook was last seen on February 14th at about 10:30 pm wearing a black 711 hoodie with the words “Big Gulp,” sweat pants, and tennis shoes. He was also carrying a black Underarmor backpack.

Cook has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’6. He weighs about 130 lbs. and has a scar on his left hand.

Anyone with information regarding Cook’s location can contact the Houston Police Department at 417-967-5999.

