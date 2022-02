On 17 February 2022 Odyssean Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its blocklisting of 20 June 2018 50,000 new ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 162.00 pence per share, pursuant to the Company's premium management strategy. These shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue and they were issued at a premium to the estimated net asset value per share at the time of the transaction.

