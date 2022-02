("Diaceutics" or "the Company") Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), the diagnostic commercialisation company has been notified that on 10 February 2022, Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited, the trustees of the Global Diaceutics plc 2020 Employee Benefit Trust, have purchased ordinary shares ("Shares") on behalf of Susanne Munksted (PDMR), in respect of her purchase of Shares pursuant to the Company's Global Share Incentive Plan ("the SIP Scheme") for employees. These purchases will be made each month until further notice.

