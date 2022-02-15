PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

The New York Stock Exchange has filed trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for downloadable software to allow trading of a variety of assets, according to a Feb. 10 filing. The NYSE is applying to supply an online marketplace for buyers, sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); also for an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets. A spokesman for the NYSE said in an email to MarketWatch the exchange "has no immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency or NFT trading." The NYSE regularly considers new products and their impact on its trademarks and protects its intellectual property rights accordingly, the spokesperson said.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO