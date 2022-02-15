ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 2 days ago

PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Morgan Stanley. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) City of registered office.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - National Express Group Plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Reckitt posts £804m annual loss but predicts growth

The FTSE 100 group swung to the loss under IFRS accounting rules for the year to the end of December from a profit of £2.16bn a year earlier. Net revenue fell 5.8% to £3.36bn. The maker of Dettol disinfectant and Cillit Bang cleaner left its annual dividend unchanged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 17 February 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Moneysupermarket FY profit drops amid weakness in insurance, home services

Online comparison website Moneysupermarket.com posted a decline in full-year profit and revenue on Thursday following a strong performance from its money division but weakness in home services and insurance. 17:20 17/02/22. 4,240.22. 17:20 17/02/22. 4,212.87. 17:19 17/02/22. 192.30p. 17:20 17/02/22. 2.83%. 5.30p. 1,855.29. 17:20 17/02/22. -1.05%. -19.69. In the year...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Zenova strikes US distribution deal with Omnis Panels

Fire safety and heat management technology company Zenova Group has entered a distribution agreement with Omnis Panels, it announced on Thursday, to distribute its thermal insulation and fire protection products throughout the United States construction sector. 7,839.59. 17:20 17/02/22. -1.57%. -124.82. 1,072.23. 17:19 17/02/22. The AIM-traded firm said the deal...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

USD Coin Founder Circle Doubles Valuation Ahead Of SPAC Merger

The start of 2022 has seen SPAC mergers called off and the valuation of some deals lowered. On Thursday, a previously announced SPAC merger announced an increased valuation. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Circle announced the termination of an existing merger agreement with Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)....
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

New York Stock Exchange Files Trademark for Offering Trading Services in the Metaverse

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has registered a trademark application to offer digital currency and NFT trading services in the metaverse. The application, filed on February 10th, constitutes the first foray of the company into the concept of the metaverse. The organization might be competing with other exchanges and established NFT marketplaces in the future.
MARKETS
Reuters

Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has reached agreement with Visa Inc (V.N) to accept its credit cards across its network, ending a standoff between the two that threatened to disrupt e-commerce payments and deal a blow to the U.S.-based payments processor. Details of the deal were not disclosed but...
CREDITS & LOANS
ShareCast

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company announces that, on 15 February 2022, Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer exercised 21,032 Restricted Share Awards (“RSS awards”) granted as nil-cost options over the Company’s common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

AstraZeneca's Saphnelo receives EU approval, Primary Health Properties hikes dividend

The FTSE 100 was being called to open 13.7 points higher ahead of the bell on Wednesday after closing 1.03% firmer in the previous session at 7,608.92. Drugmaker AstraZeneca revealed on Wednesday that Saphnelo had received European Union approval as an add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

Ocean Outdoor swings to earnings as market recovers

The London-listed company said it swung to positive unaudited adjusted EBITDA for 2021, of £18.6m, from EBITDA losses of £0.4m in the prior year. Operationally, Ocean said it experienced a “strong” bounce back in demand during 2021. It said the “year of recovery” for the ‘Digital...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Primorus puts £1m into Clean Power Hydrogen IPO

The company described its new AIM colleague CPH2 as a manufacturer of the membrane-free electrolyser used to create hydrogen and medical grade oxygen. It said it had agreed to subscribe for 2,222,222 shares, at a price of 45p per share. CPH2 raised £30m of new equity finance before expenses and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Franchise Brands buys Filta in £50m all-share deal

Filta's board has accepted an all share offer that values the company's shares at 170.7p each - 7/7% more than the closing price on before the deal was announced. The price is 23.8% more than Filta's average share price over the preceding three months. The deal values AIM-listed Filta's share...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

NYSE files patents to trade non-fungible tokens and crypto currencies

The New York Stock Exchange has filed trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for downloadable software to allow trading of a variety of assets, according to a Feb. 10 filing. The NYSE is applying to supply an online marketplace for buyers, sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); also for an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets. A spokesman for the NYSE said in an email to MarketWatch the exchange "has no immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency or NFT trading." The NYSE regularly considers new products and their impact on its trademarks and protects its intellectual property rights accordingly, the spokesperson said.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 15.02.2022

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 15.02.2022. Espoo, Finland – On 15 February 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:. Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR*. XHEL 258,907 4.91. CEUX 6,047 4.92. AQEU 8,729...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

('Lok'nStore' or the 'Company') The Company was notified today that on 14 February 2022 Richard Holmes, Non-Executive Director, sold 4,000 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 981.00 pence per Ordinary Share. As a result of this transaction, Richard Holmes' beneficial interest in the Company is...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Biofrontera to delist American Depositary Shares to cut costs

Biofrontera (BFRA -3.4%) announced that the company decided to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the Nasdaq Capital Market. Concurrently, its reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will also come to an end. The decision followed its plans to reduce the reporting complexity and contain...
MARKETS

