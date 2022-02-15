Grand Rapids Public Schools holding job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting a hybrid job fair and interview event this week.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at GRPS University, 1400 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. You can participate either online or in person.

Participants will be able to learn more about available positions and do on-the-spot interviews with GRPS officials. To register for an online interview, visit interview.grps.org .

A list of available positions is available here .

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, GRPS spokesman John Helmholdt joined digital anchor Luke Laster at the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk to discuss the job fair and staff shortages. Watch a replay of the discussion above.

