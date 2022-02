NCIS said goodbye to Mark Harmon on a weekly basis early in Season 19, but certainly found ways to fill the void he left behind. With Parker taking over as leader of the team, the agents got back to business as usual, and now a familiar face is on the way to try and save the day. No, it’s not Gibbs coming back, nor is it Michael Weatherly using the upcoming end of Bull to reprise his role as DiNozzo, but fans can still be excited to see Meredith Eaton back in the mix, and won’t have to wait too much longer.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO