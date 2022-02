It’s little surprise that fans have been awaiting the release of Fallout 5 ever since the release of the most recent game in the series, FT 76, was out in 2018!. In an interview with IGN, Bethesda chief reveals the aptitude of Fallout 5. The fourth game in the series, Fallout 4 was released back in 2015. It was a successful game – and received warm responses from the players. Since then players have been anticipating the release of Fallout 5! So, what do we know about Fallout 5? Here’s everything we’ve reckoned so far.

