Grand Canyon National Park launches new associated tribe’s website

nhonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 9, Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) announced the launch of a new associated tribes website which will be accessible via the park’s main page. “As part of the park’s continuing effort to recognize tribal members’ deep cultural and spiritual ties to...

www.nhonews.com

nbc16.com

Over 2,000 wild horses captured as largest federal roundup ends in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Bureau of Land Management ended its wild horse helicopter roundup and removal on Monday, February 14, having captured over 2,000 horses during the process. The federal operation, held in the Pancake Complex northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, saw 2,054 wild horses removed from public land...
ANIMALS
Utah State
ABC4

These Utah hotels are crowned best in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As locals and travelers travel around Utah, not only are the natural sights incomparable, so too are the world-class resorts. U.S. News & World Report has released their annual rankings of Best Hotels and the results crown several Utah standouts as the best, not only in the state, but the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US News and World Report

The 14 Best National Parks in California

California's geographical diversity is by far its greatest asset. It's rare that in one state you can hit up the beach, hike mountains, explore dense forests and wander through the desert. But in California, it's all possible. And often, you don't have to travel far to get from one landscape to the next. The Golden State has the most national parks of any state in the U.S. and that doesn't include its numerous other National Park Service-designated sites and monuments. To help you pick the best places to visit, U.S. News rounded up California's top national parks and sites most worthy of a trip or detour. (Note: Some of the following destinations may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Native Americans#Tribes#Indigenous#Gcnp#The Desert View Inter#Cultural Heritage Site#The National Park Service#Nps Tribal Program
12 News

Arizona's 'Lizard Lassoer' pushing to bring wildlife conservation to all

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon State's lassoer of lizards is working to break down barriers keeping other Black women and girls from entering the field themselves. “I was always interested in animals," Dr. Earyn McGee said. "My family thought I was a little weird, but they were like, ‘you know, what, whatever, do what you love, as long as when you turn 18 you leave this house and don't come back.’”
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

‘The demand is still high’: Non-profit steps up PPE distributions across Navajo and Hopi nations

Parked in front of a Bashas in Dilkon, near the southern boundary of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, Amanda Yazzie and Hector Begaye take a quick break inside their work van to enjoy some lunch, even as multiple vehicles continued to stop at the driver’s side window to honk for their attention.  Some vehicles move […] The post ‘The demand is still high’: Non-profit steps up PPE distributions across Navajo and Hopi nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CHARITIES
SignalsAZ

New Ways to Experience Prescott Area

The Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley contain diverse geography, wildlife, culture, and arts. You can stroll Whiskey Row, hike the dells, and take to the skies. But to truly immerse yourself in the region, you may need to find a new viewpoint. Experience the Prescott area from a new...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
cedarcityutah.com

Grand Canyon, Yellowstone or Zion: Which is now the West’s most-visited national park?

ST. GEORGE — The numbers are in and Zion National Park officially joined rare company in 2021. Visitation at the park topped 5 million for the first time ever in 2021, according to data released by the National Park Service late last week. The agency’s information shows Zion is the fourth national park to ever reach that figure, joining the Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains and Yosemite national parks.
TRAVEL
goldrushcam.com

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Announce Pile Burns Planned in Parks Through Mid-March 2022

Fire management staff along a fire line, monitoring a prescribed burn in a mixed conifer forest, Kings Canyon National Park. NPS / Anthony Caprio (File photo) February 9, 2022 - SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. - Beginning as early as February 10 through the middle of March, fire personnel at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park will be burning piles of cut wood and other vegetation in the Big Stump area of Grant Grove and the Lodgepole area of Giant Forest.
LIFESTYLE
boreal.org

Voyageurs National Park to launch new tour boat

Visitors to Voyageurs National Park this summer will get a new spin on their outdoor adventure: a brand new tour boat. Park officials announced Wednesday that the Ne-zho-dain will be based at the Kabetogama Lake Visitor Center to take people on excursions to Kettle Falls, Ellsworth Rock Garden, and the Namakan Narrows, among other destinations.
KABETOGAMA, MN
AccuWeather

Incredible desert oasis wows residents and visitors alike

The tiny oasis situated among massive sand dunes in a vast desert has mythological origins, some say. But time may be running out for tourists hoping to visit the wondrous sight. Amid a vast desert, hidden among the largest sand dunes in Peru, lies the only natural desert oasis in...
TRAVEL
knau.org

Navajo firewood program expands from Arizona to Colorado

The “Wood for Life” program supplies firewood from recently thinned forests to homes on the Navajo Nation. It’s now expanding from Arizona to Colorado. The pilot program will supply more than eighty cords of firewood from the San Juan National Forest in southwestern Colorado to the Chinle Chapter House in northeastern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE

