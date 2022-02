Gas prices in Idaho have surged in the past year, increasing by $1.12 since February 2021 to rise above the national average. The current average price of gas in Idaho is about $3.52 for regular unleaded gas, according to data from the American Automobile Association. That’s marginally higher than the national average of $3.47 and a large increase from Idaho’s average this time last year of $2.40.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO