Five USC Football Players Receive 2022 NFL Combine Invites

By All Trojans Staff
 2 days ago

The 2022 NFL Combine is almost here and five players from USC have been invited to participate. Here are some details on each player set to make an appearance in Indianapolis.

USC RB Keaontay Ingram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081LAm_0eFF7Wpx00

Ingram came to USC in 2021 after spending three seasons with the Texas Longhorns. He immediately established himself as a dominant tailback. Ingram finished his final collegiate season with 156 carries for 911 yards and five touchdowns.

USC WR Drake London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvOFQ_0eFF7Wpx00

London was a four-start prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, and became a dominant force for the Trojans' offense during his time at USC. London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season.

The 6'5", 210-pound wideout suffered a season ending injury against the Arizona Wildcats [2021] and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

USC CB Chris Steele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nun6q_0eFF7Wpx00

Steele declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after spending three seasons with the USC Trojans. The Southern California native recorded 94 total tackles, 12 pass deflections and one sack during his time at USC. He also had one interception in 2020 and two in 2021.

USC OLB Drake Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogwjH_0eFF7Wpx00

Jackson was arguably one of the Trojans' biggest defensive stars heading into the 2021 season. The SoCal native tallied 103 tackles, 25 for loss, and 12.5 sacks in three seasons.

Jackson recorded five sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2021.

USC DB Issac Taylor-Stuart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW8Sa_0eFF7Wpx00

Taylor-Stuart recorded 39 tackles and an interception in 2021.

"While his speed only occasionally flashes on tape thanks to the limited times he’s been tested down the field, there is a comfort level he plays with that is a product of the confidence he has in his ability to recover," NFL Draft Bible writes.

"There are a lot of technical issues with his game, but when Taylor-Stuart is lined up away from the line of scrimmage, he shows his best reps. He stays low in his pedal, keeping a good cushion between him and the receiver on the release. His balance is over his toes in attack mode, waiting to explode downhill.

Taylor-Stuart displays little concern with the receiver’s ability to run by him, thanks to his ability to accelerate. When a player releases deep on him, whether he’s pressing the line of scrimmage or playing back, he has zero issues running with opponents. In fact, he rarely looks like he’s even pushing himself.

Against smaller receivers that try to run by him, Taylor-Stuart also does an excellent job of squeezing them to the sideline with his angle. He’s got above-average size and good arm length that help in this area."

