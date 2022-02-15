Learn to make kimchi, sauerkraut with fermenting class in Petaluma

NORTH BAY

“Champagne Widows” author to speak

For Women’s History Month in March, author Rebecca Rosenberg will speak at various venues about her latest book, “Champagne Widows,” which celebrates the first woman of Champagne, Barbe-Nicole “Veuve” Clicquot, who battled pandemics, mental illness, sexist laws and 15 years of Napoleon’s wars to forge her Champagne empire in the 1800s.

At 6 p.m. March 2, Rosenberg will talk with novelist Cara Black about both of their female protagonists during an online event with Copperfield’s Books. Black recently released “Murder at the Porte de Versailles,” the 20th installment in her New York Times bestselling Parisian detective series. To register: copperfieldsbooks.com and click on Author Events.

On March 8, Rosenberg will speak and sign books at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Be Bubbly in Napa during an in-person event that also features a Veuve Clicquot tasting (flight for $25 or discounted bottles for purchase). To reserve: bit.ly/3rQAce2

Then on March 13, Rosenberg will talk about all three of her books, including “The Secret Life of Mrs. London” about Charmian London and “Gold Digger” about Colorado miner Baby Doe Tabor, at Breathless Wines in Healdsburg. The seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. feature the debut of new “demi” bottles (375 ml) of Breathless Brut and Brut Rosé paired with delicious bites. Cost is $49. To reserve: breathlesswines.com and click on Visit and Events.

Readers Books will host Rosenberg in person at 5:30 p.m. April 21 for a reception, followed by a reading from “Champagne Widows.” Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test result within 72 hours before the event is required. 130 E. Napa St.

PETALUMA

Fermenting class at Artisan Baking Center

John Littlewood will teach a class on Fermented Vegetables from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Artisan Baking Center.

The class will cover the health benefits of fermented foods, fermentation history and chemistry and fermentation methods. Students will make a variety of probiotic-rich vegetable ferments such as kimchi, sauerkraut, chile and red onions and dairy-free water kefir. Each student will take home a jar of sauerkraut.

Attendees must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Face masks indoors are also required.

The class costs $150. To register: centralmilling.com/artisan-baking-center

PETALUMA

McEvoy Ranch releases new olive oil flavors

McEvoy Ranch’s 2021 Harvest estate-produced olive oil will be available for sale starting March 1, with new packaging and several new flavors.

“We have designed our new line of olive oils to reflect all three generations of family ownership with clean lines, a modern color palette and unique flavors, ” McEvoy President Samantha Dorsey said.

This year, McEvoy Ranch will mark 32 years of making the world-class olive oil their founder, Nan McEvoy, created in 1990. Her son, Nion McEvoy, is the current owner and his adult children, Nion Jr., Griffin and Helen McEvoy, have a passion for sustainability.

The 2021 Harvest olive oils include their bestselling Certified Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($43) and Estate-Produced Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($38), plus several flavors milled using the agrumato method. Their estate-produced 2021 Harvest flavors include Lemon, Basil, Rosemary and Jalapeño olive oils ($38), along with their inaugural Herbes de Provence, Garlic and Blood Orange olive oils ($38).

These olive oils are available for sale in 100-ml and 375-ml sizes. A new eight-pack Estate-Produced Olive Oil Gift Set ($89.95) includes the Extra Virgin Olive Oil along with all seven agrumato flavors, all in 100-ml sizes.

McEvoy Ranch Olive Oil is available for sale at McEvoyRanch.com, at the Ranch store at McEvoy Ranch (5935 Red Hill Road) and at some grocery stores.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56