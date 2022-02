Inventing Anna. The Dropout. WeCrashed. The Tinder Swindler. Four years after the Summer of Scam, enough rights were acquired and talent gathered for there to be a whole batch of new content coming out about the art of trickery. Documentary Now!, the latest to join the trend, is returning to IFC for a fourth season (or, as Dame Helen Mirren will tell you, season 53) sometime later this year. The comedy series, which sends up every style of documentary under the sun, announced the concepts for three of six new episodes. “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport” marries the BBC’s Three Salons at the Seaside with Anna Wintour horror film Vogue doc The September Issue. “How They Threw Rocks” will be about a fake Welsh sport, which makes us very excited for Fred Armisen and Bill Hader’s accentwork.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO