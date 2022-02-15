ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Harden Philadelphia 76ers jersey and other Sixers gear, get your official NBA jerseys, shirts, and hoodies

By Fanatics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ9BC_0eFF6MI800

James Harden is officially a Philadelphia 76er and has chosen his number, which will be #1. What better way to represent the Sixers than picking up one of these Harden jerseys as they look to make their push towards an NBA Championship.

These are selling fast so make sure you get yours before they sell out. Click on any photo or link to see all the great Sixers gear from youth to adults.

This James Harden Philadelphia 76ers Nike 2021/22 Swingman Jersey – Icon Edition is going fast and only available in small &medium sizes.

This James Harden Philadelphia 76ers Fanatics Branded Fast Break Replica Player Jersey Icon Edition is available in small to XL.

This Philadelphia 76ers Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie is available in sizes L to 2XL.

This Philadelphia 76ers Nike Authentic Showtime Performance Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket is available in sizes small to 2XL.

We recommend interesting sports products. If you purchase a product by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Tyrese Maxey Reacted Brilliantly To Isiah Thomas Joking About Not Shaking His Hand After The Rising Stars Game: "This Ain't 1988."

Tyrese Maxey is one of the NBA's most promising stars, having taken the next step in his sophomore season in the league. Now a key contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey has doubled his point average from his rookie season, which has led to him being recognized as a potential star in the making across the league. Participating in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend on Friday night, Maxey looked like he knows he's arrived and is comfortable among the other young talents in the league.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA All-Star rosters: Team LeBron and Team Durant lineups for the 2022 game

The rosters are set for Sunday’s 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, with Team LeBron facing Team Durant once again. As we’ve seen in recent years, the “captains choosing teams from the available players” format makes for both must-see TV — looking at you, LeBron and Kevin, for that moment when they let James Harden get picked last — and for a good game itself.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

80K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy