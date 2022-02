Fair or not, Eric Bieniemy has a choice to make. A report emerged on Sunday stating that Bieniemy was going to schedule a meeting soon with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The subject was his own future with the franchise. Not only was his five-year contract agreement set to expire this offseason, but Bieniemy is also likely tired of riding the same carousel year after year—one that entices him with head coach opening only to leave him standing next to Reid for another year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO