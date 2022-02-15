ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Harden explains what went wrong with Nets, always wanted Sixers

 4 days ago
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers swung the biggest deal of the deadline to acquire superstar James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. Since the move, a number of reports have revealed discontent between and among the Nets and Harden, which led to him heading to Philadelphia.

The Bearded One did not want to get too much into what happened in Brooklyn, but he said he always wanted to be in Philadelphia. The Sixers hired Daryl Morey, formerly of the Houston Rockets, and it appears Harden wanted to follow Morey to Philadelphia.

“Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice; it just didn’t happen,” said Harden. “Details, I don’t want to get into the Brooklyn situation. I just knew for a very long time, this was a perfect fit. You got the best big man in the league in Joel (Embiid) and then, obviously, the coaching and top to bottom, it made sense.”

The Sixers and the Rockets were in deep negotiations to send Harden to Philadelphia, but the Nets crept into the picture and acquired him. He isn’t sure why he wasn’t sent to Philadelphia initially, despite it looking like he maybe had the option to go where he wanted.

“I don’t know,” Harden laughed. “I wish it looked like that. The organization’s gotta do what’s best for their team. Present and future, so it didn’t work like that, and I had to go to Brooklyn. Which obviously, we all know that could’ve been something special, but whatever reason it was for that, but here I am today.”

The idea was Harden would join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they only played 16 games together in the half a season in 2020-21 and the first half of the 2021-22 season. Many have suspected Irving’s refusal to be vaccinated caused issues with Harden and the Nets. New York’s vaccination rules do not allow Irving to play in home games; he can only play on the road.

“Very minimal, honestly,” said Harden. “Me and Kai are really good friends. Whatever he was going through or is still going through, that’s his personal preference, but it definitely did impact the team. Originally, obviously, me, Kyrie, and KD on the court, and winning covers up a lot of that stuff. It’s unfortunate that we played 16 games out of a whatever it was, and it is what it is, but here in Philly’s an opportunity that I’m looking forward to.”

Harden and the Sixers now move forward with a new group on the floor.

“I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here,” Harden finished. “As Doc (Rivers) and everybody knows and everybody wants is to win and be the last team standing so I’m excited for the opportunity.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
