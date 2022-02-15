ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Will Be OK – first-look review

By @mattlloydturner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh ponders a world where animals have enslaved the human race in his latest experimental feature. The films of Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh have long addressed humanity’s capacity for evil, but in Everything Will Be OK he examines (amongst other things) whether or not the same capabilities exist...

New Haven Register

‘Everything Will Be OK’ Review: Rithy Panh’s Exhaustingly Overloaded Dystopian Dream Journal is More Psyop Than Movie

The title, you might not be surprised to hear, is ironic: In Rithy Panh’s frenetic, splenetic new hybrid essay film, everything will most assuredly not be OK. Humans, with our immense capacity for microscopic and macroscopic cruelty, will not be OK. Animals, even if they manage to turn the tables on us, will also not be OK. The planet, in a near-future shaped exclusively by the evils of the near-past, will be the very definition of not-OK. And perhaps the battered viewer — assailed by an interminable 98 minutes of untethered, oneiric narration over split-screen footage of genocide and industrial livestock slaughter, while an “Animal Farm”-inspired sci-fi drama plays out in handmade, clay-modeled diorama — will be the least OK of all. The little clay critters are cute, though.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: Cambodia’s Rithy Panh on Overcoming Pandemic Despair With ‘Everything Will Be OK’

Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh has reached a stage in his career where his creativity is completely untethered. The 57 year-old auteur has won numerous plaudits for his documentary work chronicling the 1970s Khmer Rouge genocide, a historical tragedy he endured firsthand — watching his parents, siblings and extended family perish of starvation and forced labor — before he escaped to Thailand and, later, France, where he discovered filmmaking.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rimini': Film Review | Berlin 2022Emma Thompson Says 'Leo Grande' Naked Scene Was the "Hardest Thing," Women Are "Brainwashed" to Hate Their Bodies'AEIOU -- A Quick Alphabet of Love' ('AEIOU...
WORLD
