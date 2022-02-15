ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ireland’s Omniplex Cinemas Partners with Showtime Analytics for Email Marketing and Customer Analytics Solutions

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 1 day ago

Showtime Analytics has reached an agreement with Ireland’s largest cinema chain, Omniplex Cinemas, to provide the exhibitor with its customer analytics and communication software solutions, it was announced Tuesday (February 15). Omniplex was already an existing user of Showtime Analytics’ Showtime Insights platform, a real-time operational analysis tool...

www.boxofficepro.com

Comments / 0

Related
commercialintegrator.com

Utelogy Partners with IR to Offer Improved Meeting Analytics & Device Usage

Utelogy, the Los Angeles, Calif.-based provider of UC, AV and device management, monitoring and analytics has announced a partnership with IR. IR is, of course, a global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure and payment ecosystems. Headquartered in Sydney Australia, IR works with the world’s largest organizations providing them with insights, monitoring and support.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

Businesses Aim to Move From Spreadsheets and Emails to Automated Solutions

In most countries in Latin America, it is mandatory that all business transactions must have an electronic invoice in the middle. “What this does is that it helps us control internally for businesses obviously the movement of money, but that also adds a large volume of operations to our already complex businesses,” Flexio Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Schorr told PYMNTS.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Cerebra, which provides analytics to marketers and merchandisers, nabs $15M

Early in the pandemic, as many enterprises looked to digitally transform their operations, marketing and merchandising departments turned to AI to automate the increasing workloads. According to Salesforce, marketers’ use of AI soared between 2018 and 2020, jumping from 29% in 2018 to 84% in 2020. A separate survey from ManageEngine — the IT division of Zoho — found that analytics for marketing, driven by automation and AI, experienced a 44% adoption surge in over the past two years.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Market Smarter: How To Personalize Customer Interactions With Data Analytics

Katie Horvath, Chief Marketing Officer, Aunalytics. Personalization in marketing matters more than ever before. With the increase in online interactions since the pandemic began, consumers have had more exposure to the personalization efforts of e-commerce leaders, and their expectations seem to be rising. In my experience, consumers now view personalization as the default standard for engagement, whether it’s interacting on the web, mobile or in person. And the closer organizations get to the consumer, the bigger the gains they could see.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Ireland#Omniplex Cinemas Partners#Showtime Analytics#Showtime Insights#Showtime Engage
VentureBeat

SegmentStream nabs $2.7M to enable marketing analytics without cookies

SegmentStream, a U.K.-based marketing analytics company is working to help enterprises thrive in a post-cookie era. Third-party cookies have long enabled enterprises to track the online activity of their users to deliver personalized ads and then measure the success of those campaigns. The practice has been very effective, but internet giants have also been on a quest to end the software’s use over privacy concerns. Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox already block cookies, while Google plans to discontinue them by 2023, which could upend the whole way of digital advertising.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Databook provides insights so sales reps become customer experts

With people still working remotely in the third year of the pandemic, Salesforce reported that 88% of salespeople feel that the “current economic conditions make it important to anticipate customers’ needs.” However, sales reps are often missing the strategic insights, relevant business use cases and personalized content needed to sell to executives.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Boosting empathetic experiences for customers with AI

The way we interact with brands has come firmly into focus over the past 20 months. As a result of the pandemic, consumer expectations have shifted enormously, which has resulted in many consumers becoming digitally fluent or having at least tried a digital-first service. This shift to digital services has meant that consumers now expect organizations to be available when and where they need support as a bare minimum. Alongside this, customers expect their issues to be met with empathy when they reach out, with our research revealing that over two thirds of UK consumers (69 percent) believe it is important for brands to act with empathy.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Transforming internal capabilities into revenue-generating products

It is entirely possible for every company to turn their internal business capabilities into digital products for either internal or external customers. However, the key to deciding which of the two works best for your company— and executing it successfully — is identifying the right strategy based on broader objectives such as cost optimization, revenue generation and efficient business model execution.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
boxofficepro.com

Vista Signs Wallis Cinemas as First Customer for New Vista Cloud Platform

Cinema management software solutions company Vista has signed Australian exhibitor Wallis Cinemas as the first customer for its new Vista Cloud platform, it was announced Wednesday (February 9). “To put it simply, Vista Cloud is the future of cinema management and we’re really happy Wallis is the first of many...
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Curaleaf partners with Repsly on CRM, business analytics solutions

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF +3.1%) has partnered with Repsly, which provides retail technology software, to provide customer relationship management, retail execution support, and business analytics solutions. The deal supports Curaleaf's wholesale operations in the U.S. Curaleaf SVP, Sales Patrick Larkin said that with Repsly's technology "we'll be able to assess our wholesale...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Retina AI Brings Customer Lifetime Value Analytics To Google Ads

Retina AI announces integration with Google Ads, allowing customers to see which campaigns are most effective at reaching customers with high lifetime value. Retina AI, the leading predictive customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company today announced an integration with Google Ads, allowing customers to track how effective their advertising campaigns are in acquiring customers with high lifetime value to brands.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Edge Analytics Market 2030: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

The manufacturing market in the industry vertical segment has witnessed high demand in the global edge analytics market in 2016 due to increase in smart automation process at the production site and predictive analysis of the production cycle. In addition, reduced investment for new hardware and pay-as-you-go deployment model in cloud deployment are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. Moreover, the transportation and energy & utility markets have witnessed increased adoption of edge analytics across various regions, owing to strong demand for data management in edge analytics.
MARKETS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Taking Down Commercial Banking Barriers With APIs

For many chief financial officers (CFOs), the pandemic drove home the merits of digital processes for saving for time and money. Even small businesses are pushing for efficiencies and accelerating cash flow with digitized accounting. As companies work toward making their operations more digital, some may struggle with ensuring even their own software programs play nicely with one another — let alone making sure they can easily integrate data from outside systems, such as their commercial banking partners’.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Hong Kong’s offline and virtual events platform EventX closes $18M Series B

The new injection was led by GL Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of Hillhouse Capital. Previous investors include Gaocheng Capital, an investment firm founded by a former Hillhouse partner, and HTC, the Taiwanese electronics giant that has pushed into virtual reality in recent years. EventX declined to disclose its post-money valuation.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

The 5 Principles of Agile Software Development

Agile software development methods are one approach in the current software development trends. Scrum, eXtreme Programming, Feature Driven Development (FDD), Adaptive Software Development (ADD) Crystal, Crystal, Dynamic Systems Development (DSD), Lean Software Development, etc. The methods are selected according to the type of product/service to be developed. Agile methodology focuses on being highly responsive to changes at all phases of software development. In this blog, we will focus on five crucial principles of agile methodology.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Future-proofing charities through digital transformation

With the majority of companies working from home, donors moving online and services delivered virtually, the charity sector had no choice but to embrace digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate the ‘new normal’, the importance of digital best practices has never been more evident in the not for profit sector. In fact, according to Blackbaud, two in five charity organizations stated that they planned to begin digital transformation projects post-COVID, after 87% said technology had helped them navigate the pandemic. What’s more, two-thirds claimed that their business had plans to invest further in the future.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy