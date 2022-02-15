ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Packer's New Adidas Forum Collab Releases This Week

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing its own iteration of the new Ultra4D silhouette in 2021, Packer has reunited with Adidas to deliver several new takes on the classic Forum Hi. Today, the New Jersey...

solecollector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
realsport101.com

Air Jordan 11 Retro Cherry: Release Date, Price, And Where To Buy

A mid-top remake of a 2001 classic. Each year, Nike releases some form of the Air Jordan 11 around the holiday season, and this year appears to be no different following a number of reports hinting at a return of the "Cherry" red colourway in 2022. We first saw these...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue”

First teased at the tail-end of June 2021, the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its February 12th release date. Reminiscent of the mix one would get when combining the model’s famed “Stealth” and “Oreo” colorways, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a mostly “Black” suede construction. Signature mesh profile windows and reflective tops of tongues deviate from their stealthy surroundings in shades of silver, with the latter components also featuring detailing in the titular “Racer Blue” tone. Jumpman logos on the spine employ a slightly-lighter variant of the aforementioned blue, while midsoles and branding visible through the semi-translucent tread revert to a rich shade reminiscent of “Royal”-colored Air Jordans of yesteryear.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
SneakerFiles

Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing in Blue and White

It looks like we have another kids exclusive Air More Uptempo expected to launch later this year. Keeping things clean and simple, the pair features a two-tone Blue and White color combination. This Nike Air More Uptempo features Blue across the uppers while constructed with nubuck, mesh, and leather. A...
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Playoff’ 2022 Release

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of when Michael Jordan first wore the iconic Air Jordan 12 model on court, and on that occasion, Nike and Jordan Brand are reportedly bringing back one of the most iconic colorways of the sneaker – the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoff’. The...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Pomegranate"

Has released official photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Pomegranate,” a punchy red colorway replete with glossy leather overlays and an oversized jelly Swoosh. The upgraded model will likely debut alongside Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Orange,” with a handful of additional colorways dropping later this year. The low-top silhouette is awash in a base of matte red leather accented by glossy tonal overlays across the perforated toe cap and outer heel. To the left, a raised jelly Swoosh is applied atop the side panel, contrasted against a stacked white midsole and red outsole.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Stealth' Air Jordan 12s Are Reportedly Dropping This Summer

It appears that the “Playoffs” Air Jordan 12 isn’t the only colorway of the sneaker arriving this year. There’s also a new makeup hitting stores this summer. zSneakerheadz on Instagram reports that the popular Air Jordan 12 will be released in a simple “Stealth” colorway in July. Based on the mock-up depiction from the leaker account, the shoe wears its standard two-tone color blocking, with grey covering a majority of the leather upper and coupled with a white leather mudguard. Per zSneakerheadz, this “Stealth” Air Jordan 12 colorway will be available in full-family sizing.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Ultra4d#Packer X Adidas Forum#Navy#Packershoes Com
360 Magazine

Adidas × Ivy Park - Ivy Heart

Adidas and IVY PARK CEO Beyoncé announced IVY HEART, a new capsule collection inspired by love, just in time for Valentine’s Day, from the ongoing Adidas x IVY PARK creative partnership.
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Auction Reaches $70K

It has only been two days since Sotheby’s auctions opened for its exclusive Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows and the sneakers are already selling for astronomical prices. At the time of writing, Lot 178 for a men’s size 11 is at $70,000 with a total of...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Dark Marina Blue’ This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 High is hitting shelves soon. Jordan Brand announced via the SNKRS launch calendar that Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe will release in a new “Dark Marina Blue” colorway before month’s end. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High dons a classic two-tone color blocking with black working its way onto the base of the leather upper and is offset by dark marina blue hues on the overlay panels as...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Tortoise Shell Frame Wraps This Upcoming Nike Air Huarache

If you weren’t aware, 2021 was the Air Huarache‘s 30th anniversary. And we wouldn’t blame you for not knowing, as Nike didn’t quite celebrate it like they did the Air Max 90 the year prior. 2022, though, is slowly making up for things, as the shoe has been revealed in refreshing colorways such as the “Yin-and-Yang,” “Mowabb,” and the newly unveiled “Tortoise Shell.”
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Adidas may be restocking one of Kanye’s best Yeezy sneakers ever

With an abundance of options to choose from, the Yeezy Boost 700 is still one of Kanye West’s best sneaker from Adidas. It’s weird but easy to wear, extremely comfortable, and first arrived at the onset of the dad shoe trend. The silhouette’s original “Waverunner” color scheme is almost iconic at this point, and it’s set to make a triumphant return quite soon.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike’s New “Tortoiseshell” Air Huarache Sneaker Is Coming Soon

Expanding the product line of its popular Air Huarache sneaker, has made plans to release a new “Tortoiseshell” addition to the family. The new offering contains all the traditional elements of the original Huarache, but sports a new neon orange and tortoise detail colorway. The midsection overlay panel is glossed in a fabric tortoiseshell design, while the connected back pull tab is solid bright orange.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "MX Blue" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the best shoes he has ever helped produce. Over the years, this sneaker has gotten dozens of new colorways, and in 2022, it is set to receive even more. In fact, some of the new offerings planned for this year are a bit different than what we have actually seen in the past. For example, the new "MX" series will be using a new upper color blocking that sees various colors combine to form a marbled aesthetic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Coriander”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 celebrates its 35th anniversary throughout 2022. To celebrate, the Swoosh had tapped Travis Scott to bring newfound attention to the 1987 design, allowing him to rework Tinker Hatfield’s cross-functional sneaker under his “Cactus Jack” imprint. While La Flame’s relationship with the brand hasn’t been publicly discussed since the tragedy of Astroworld Festival 2021, NIKE, Inc. is moving forward with the model’s birthday.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy