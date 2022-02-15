Packer's New Adidas Forum Collab Releases This Week

First teased at the tail-end of June 2021, the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its February 12th release date. Reminiscent of the mix one would get when combining the model’s famed “Stealth” and “Oreo” colorways, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a mostly “Black” suede construction. Signature mesh profile windows and reflective tops of tongues deviate from their stealthy surroundings in shades of silver, with the latter components also featuring detailing in the titular “Racer Blue” tone. Jumpman logos on the spine employ a slightly-lighter variant of the aforementioned blue, while midsoles and branding visible through the semi-translucent tread revert to a rich shade reminiscent of “Royal”-colored Air Jordans of yesteryear.
