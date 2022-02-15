ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Michelin star chef reveals how Premier League footballers eat from Man Utd star Shaw’s spaghetti to chocolate puddings

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago

PREMIER LEAGUE footballers can't resist a tasty meal, and there's one man in particular responsible for keeping a host of the biggest names in the game in tip-top condition.

While fans tuck in to a variety of delicious delicacies at stadiums across the country, Prem players also enjoy gorging on fancy looking foods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rO8El_0eFF4fnP00
Shaw cracks an ear-to-ear grin as he's handed a stunning looking plate of spaghetti Credit: TikTok / @chefjonnymarsh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJOAa_0eFF4fnP00
Cornet is another client of super chef Marsh Credit: TikTok / @chefjonnymarsh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jj7sM_0eFF4fnP00
Liverpool talent Jones collects his meal from the Michelin star cook Credit: TikTok / @chefjonnymarsh

Although their meals come courtesy of a personal chef, rather than a burger van.

Michelin star cook Jonny Marsh is a favourite for many, and he's given an insight into some of his clients most beloved grub on his personal TikTok account.

Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw is a sucker for Italian classic spaghetti with tomato sauce.

The 26-year-old drools: "Beautiful" when being handed his plate by Marsh.

Shaw has been getting his meals from Marsh for some time now, and was whipped into shape after injury by the expert chef.

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones is also left looking stunned when presented with a huge plate of pasta, with salad to accompany it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFsZz_0eFF4fnP00
Marsh is responsible for conjuring up all types of delicious delicacies Credit: TikTok / @chefjonnymarsh

Meanwhile Burnley star Maxwel Cornet loves a hearty chicken katsu curry, a stunning looking dish sure to get the taste buds tingling.

Six goals in just 13 Prem games for the summer signing prove Marsh must be doing something right too.

Whether it's breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, desserts or cheat meals for his hungry clients, Marsh has got it all in his locker.

And it's pudding which is seemingly the favourite for Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel.

A chocolate filled pot topped off with banana is Schmeichal's delicacy of choice, according to Marsh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2771Vs_0eFF4fnP00
Marsh shows off Schmeichel's tasty treat of choice Credit: TikTok / @chefjonnymarsh

Kevin De Bruyne also has a sweet tooth, and can't resist a cream cake called a Slagroomtaart, homemade by Marsh.

Marsh is employed by many of the Manchester City squad, catering for the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker, as well as De Bruyne.

He has also been snapped supplying England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the past.

Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

SONGWRITER and guitarist, Scotty Wray, was known for his work alongside country star, Miranda Lambert. Wray passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, Lambert announced. Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?. Country music's familiar face, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after...
CELEBRITIES
