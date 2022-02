Please allow me a little rambling this weekend. I am bothered by a growing trend and hope that you will allow me to blow off a little steam through my keyboard. A couple of years ago, I wrote a column about being blackmailed by a client who used online reviews as a weapon. He threatened to “trash” my practice online unless I gave him $1,000. Of course, I did no such thing and he kept his promise. Because of the nature of online reviews, that man’s malicious review will be associated with my practice for the remainder of my career. This is the unfair state of the online environment that exists today.

