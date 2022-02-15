ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Jeffersons’ Star Marla Gibbs Reveals She Kept Day Job While Filming Sitcom

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Many actors and actresses have rather ordinary jobs before landing their big break in show business. However, it turns out The Jeffersons star Marla Gibbs kept her day job while filming the iconic sitcom.

Sitting down to talk with The Hollywood Reporter, Marla Gibbs talked about her time as Florence Johnston on the show and how she got there. Interestingly enough, she revealed she worked at United Airlines before the show. Even more interesting was the fact she kept the job despite landing her role for its first two seasons. So, why didn’t she quit her airline job for the sitcom?

“‘Network’ and ‘sitcom’ didn’t mean anything to me then,” Gibbs disclosed. “I’m at a job over 10 years. Why give it all up for something new? What if it don’t last? A bird in the hand is worth 20 in the bush. I said to United, “Well, why don’t you let me work an hour later?” Because I was worried about being late if we ran over while taping the show.”

One of the show’s producers later asked her if she was still working her old job though and gave her an offer she couldn’t refuse. “One day, Bernie West, one of The Jeffersons’ producers, said, ‘Do you still have that job?'” Gibbs replied “”Yeah.’ He said, ‘Aren’t you tired?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Would you take a leave?’ I said, ‘If you pay me.’ So I took a 90-day leave from United. After that, I thought, ‘I might as well give this a shot.’ I was never sorry.”

It’s easy to see why she never regretted it, Marla Gibbs served as a show staple for years. Her snark and wit made an already good show much better.

‘The Jeffersons’ Writer Norman Lear Talks About his Success and the Value of Listening

The Jeffersons was one of Norman Lear’s many success stories regarding sitcoms. Speaking about his enduring success and career, he recently noted how important it is to “make sure you listen.”

Speaking to Variety last year, Lear talked about his successes and working during the pandemic. The interview came right before he was set to receive the Carol Burnett Award from the Golden Globes Awards. He said when creating, it’s good to go with what you enjoy, but be sure to open your ears and listen.

“If you love it, you feel like they’ll love it, an audience will love it, so go with your conviction,” Lear said. “Don’t let anybody talk you out of it. But listen, make sure you listen. Because you may find a way to make what you think is wonderful even better, or something more important to you will occur. Go with your conviction — but listen.”

Considering Lear created hits like All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude, I’d say it’s worth listening to him.

Comments / 51

Andabo Andherbeau
4d ago

That was a wise choice. Never quit your day job. Becuz you never know if a sitcom is going to last. But it did for 11 wonder years!

Reply
17
Cynthia
3d ago

If I had the job for one season I would be like see ya.its 2022 and they showing the jeffersons.some people don't know success when they see it.

Reply
4
Heather R Warner
3d ago

She was awesome on 227. I fell in love with Luther Vandross because of that show.

Reply
14
