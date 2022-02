We’ve been telling you this party was going to be one you didn’t want to miss. Now we are less than two weeks away from the Party Under the Stars for a great cause. Are you ready? Do you have your tickets and outfit? Can’t attend and be part of this amazing night out? Well, we have good news everyone can help the fundraising efforts and have a chance at a vacation to New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO