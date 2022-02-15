ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Feds Are Spending $1 Billion on New Ag Projects That Should Also Help Wildlife Habitat

By Dac Collins
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ge2sq_0eFEzrMS00
Planting trees in agricultural plots is one way that farmers and ranchers can sequester more carbon and provide more wildlife habitat while continuing to grow valuable commodities. USDA NRCS South Dakota / Flickr

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it will provide $1 billion in federal grants for agricultural pilot projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. The new program, known as the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, should be a boon to conservation since many of these projects should also improve forest and grassland habitats for wildlife. Planting cover crops, seeding buffer zones with native grasses, managing healthy timber on working lands, and maintaining and improving forest soil quality are all examples of carbon-sequestering land management tools that the USDA lists on its website.

During a Feb. 7 speech at Lincoln University about the new program, secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack touched on the climate benefits of maintaining and expanding America’s grasslands. He also pointed out that we can better leverage the Conservation Reserve Program, a longstanding USDA program that pays farmers to remove agricultural land from production and turn it into quality habitat for native plant and wildlife species.

“One of the strategies we focused on [last year] was grasslands, and the importance of investing and providing incentives for grasslands to participate in [the CRP],” Vilsack said. “And we saw a great response: 1.9 million acres added to the program in just a single year.”

The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will function separately from CRP, but both programs will help incentivize farmers, ranchers, and landowners to combat climate change by using science-based land management tools. One major difference is that the new Climate-Smart Grant Program will require—and pay for—land managers to monitor, quantify, and report how much carbon they’re sequestering.

“We were really happy that the Secretary made the point that CRP grasslands provide really quality carbon and climate benefits,” says Brent Rudolph, the director of sustainability partnerships with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. “But the key is that we see this new grant program as a way for farmers and ranchers to put habitat on their property and receive compensation for that based on the carbon benefits that this habitat can provide.”

Rudolph’s job is to help determine what type of upland bird habitat is needed in a specific area, and then he works to find partners who will support those habitat projects. He’s optimistic about the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities because it will provide a new channel of funding for landowners who already want to create or improve wildlife habitat on their land, but who don’t want—or can’t afford—to do so without cutting into their profits.

“There’re plenty of farmers and ranchers out there who want to do good things for wildlife and are good stewards of the land, but they have to be able to do it affordably,” Rudolph explains. “So I’m excited about having the opportunity to provide these kinds of opportunities that will help their bottom line while we’re helping wildlife and providing other beneficial environmental outcomes at the same time.”

Comments / 6

Related
The Counter

Corn ethanol was supposed to help the climate. Instead, its production may have made things worse.

Environmental advocates have long warned that incentivizing ethanol production could be a net loss for the planet. A new study suggests that those fears may be well-founded. For 15 years, the federal government has required most gasoline producers to mix corn ethanol into their product, under the assumption that doing so would shrink the carbon footprint of the nation’s transportation fuels. Instead, the purportedly climate-friendly policy may have actually done the opposite: By incentivizing corn production, it spurred the conversion of enormous swaths of pasture and grassland into cropland, a new study has found, resulting in net emissions that could potentially make corn ethanol an even bigger carbon source than gasoline itself.
AGRICULTURE
Virginia Mercury

Wildlife officials want to be able to legally possess nutria — in order to wipe them out

Virginia wildlife officials have been working since the 1960s to wipe out a giant rodent known as a nutria, which in captivity can be a lucrative source of fur but in the wild can rapidly transform wetlands into barren mudflats by eating away at vegetation. Blessed with a prominent set of curved front teeth and […] The post Wildlife officials want to be able to legally possess nutria — in order to wipe them out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: February 2022 SNAP benefits

February has begun and millions of Americans are waiting for their next round of monthly food stamps to load onto their EBT card. Every state has different rules and regulations surrounding food stamp disbursement. While every state has a card system, not all use the typical EBT card. Some states...
ADVOCACY
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Feds#Habitats#Greenhouse Gas#Lincoln University#Crp#Sustainabil
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Millions see emergency SNAP today

One state has extended its emergency food stamp SNAP benefits, extending funding to thousands of Americans. Over 300,000 Virginia state residents will see additional support for themselves this month. The benefits are being sent today, Feb. 16, by the Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to The Sun. The benefits...
VIRGINIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Income limits explained

Millions of Americans are on food stamps to help provide their families with meals, but how much can they get?. What you receive as assistance depends on your personal situation. Food stamps are now called SNAP benefits, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. If you qualify for the program,...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: 18 states providing extra in February

Americans have relied heavily on food stamps, or SNAP benefits, since the pandemic began and some states are offering extra benefits to their residents. Inflation has driven the cost of food even higher, while many Americans were still getting the same amount of monthly food stamp benefits. In Oct. of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Supplemental Security Income and applying

SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, is designed to help those who are elderly, blind, or disabled. These groups receive the funds to help boost their income. The program is run by the Social Security Administration. SSI helps fund the daily expenses for low income disabled adults and children.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

If 2021 was the year of the stimulus check, this year is shaping up to be the period when state and local leaders try and figure out how to make up for it. The political dynamic in Congress makes a new round of direct aid — like a fourth stimulus check, or more of the monthly child tax credit payments — all but impossible at the moment. No payments at all from the federal government, however, is a striking contrast to the more than half a dozen checks that millions of Americans got last year. Democrats also know that it’s a political liability, to some degree, to completely slam the brakes on those payments. This is also why states and local governments have stepped into the breach, to offer stimulus-related aid of their own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

These 12-mile-deep holes could convert power plants from fossil fuel to geothermal

Iceland was one of the first countries to move to 100% renewable electricity, in part because it was able to tap into geothermal energy from its unique volcano-filled geology. In many other places, that energy isn’t as readily available. But a new technology could make geothermal power accessible anywhere—and the company is aiming for one specific use case: putting the geothermal wells at power plants that currently run on fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
307
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy