ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU's Shareef O'Neal Taking Advantage of Recent Opportunities

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 2 days ago

When a player is in and out of the lineup, it can be quite hard to stay mentally ready. For LSU forward Shareef O'Neal, it hasn't been an easy road as injuries have derailed his collegiate career after being one of the more sought after recruits in the country back in 2018.

His story is pretty well known now as a heart condition that required surgery cut into his time at Arizona and UCLA, while a nagging foot injury plagued his first season and the start of the 2021-22 at LSU. But after finally being cleared to return right before SEC play, O'Neal knew his opportunities would come, he just had to be patient.

"The leaders do a good job of keeping me prepared," O'Neal said. "They tell me to stay ready, we practice really hard everyday and go against each other. Coach tells me to wait for my opportunity and every time I go in I'm gonna play my hardest."

LSU coach Will Wade has been pretty straightforward all season long by going with an eight man rotation but as the injuries and foul trouble began to surface in SEC play, Wade had to adjust his strategy. He dipped deeper into the bench and O'Neal's name was called against Florida, where he played 13 critical minutes with a number of Tigers bigs in foul trouble.

As conference play has gone on, LSU's foul trouble, particularly on all of its bigs including Efton Reid, Darius Days and Tari Eason have opened up more opportunities for O'Neal. In eight games, he's averaged 2.5 points a game but his impact has been far greater than the stat sheet. He's active when on the floor, understands the system and gives LSU another big body to throw at teams when the other bigs are struggling with fouls.

Perhaps his greatest game in an LSU uniform came Saturday with the win over Mississippi State where O'Neal scored eight points to go along with three rebounds and was a +13 in 14 minutes on the floor. He was one of the integral pieces to LSU's stretch run that ultimately won the Tigers the game in the second half, with his teammates praising his readiness after the performance.

"He's been itching to play so you see his work everyday, you see his obsession for the game so you know when he gets on the court, he's gonna provide," guard Xavier Pinson said.

Wade has really seen a big difference in O'Neal's approach recently, complimenting him on the extra work he's been putting in the gym to earn more time on the court. Ultimately it remains to be seen what kind of long term impact O'Neal will have on this roster but he's putting himself in winning positions on the floor which is what LSU needs from its bench.

"He finished around the rim, he's been working," Wade said. "He's been coming in and working out extra, he's gotta keep doing that. He did a good job on the defensive glass, he played with some physicality. I was very proud and pleased with how he played."

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

LSU basketball: Everything Will Wade said after Tigers' 84-65 win over Georgia

LSU earned its third straight SEC basketball victory Wednesday when it won 84-65 over Georgia. The Tigers improved to 19-7 and 7-6 against conference play on the 2021-22 season while the Bulldogs fell to 6-20 (1-12). After opening up with a 38-22 lead at halftime, LSU let its foot off the gas a bit down the stretch, outscoring Georgia only 46-43 in the last 20 minutes, but it was more than enough to still cruise. Head coach Will Wade was impressed with the performance but aggravated by the final minutes defensively.
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

Tari Eason has hot hand as LSU basketball routs last-place Georgia

LSU basketball started slow but had no trouble handling the SEC's worst. The Tigers beat Georgia 84-65 on Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (19-7, 7-6 SEC) won its third straight, including Saturday’s 69-65 home win over Mississippi State. Georgia (6-20, 1-12), which is still winless on the road this season, lost its sixth straight and for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Breaking: Coach K Leaves During Game, Duke Issues Update

A troubling situation is developing as the Duke Blue Devils face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. According to multiple reports, trainers checked out Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski several times in the first half. When it came time to come out for the second half, Coach K did not emerge with his team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Fight breaks out between Kentucky and Tennessee

An altercation, dust-up, fight or bru-ha-ha – however you choose to define it – broke out on the Kentucky bench during the first half against Tennessee on Tuesday night. The series of events started with Volunteers forward John Fulkerson stumbling into the row of Kentucky bench players and ended with multiple technical fouls issued.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Why did Mike Krzyzewski leave game vs. Wake Forest? Duke head coach exits prior to thrilling finish

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski exited Tuesday night’s ACC matchup against Wake Forest at halftime. The 75-year-old, who is in the midst of his final season with the Blue Devils, was on the sideline for the entire first half but did not return to the court for the second half. Duke shared an update saying Krzyzewski was “not feeling well,” but it didn’t offer any other details.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shareef O'neal
The Spun

Breaking: Knee Injury Diagnosis In For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thankfully, though, Burrow has avoided serious injury. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burrow suffered a sprained knee in the loss at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn suffers first SEC loss, Tennessee on the rise and Texas A&M’s slide continues

The SEC season is quickly winding down. We only have 3 weeks left (6 games for most schools) before the SEC Tournament begins in Tampa. For teams that need to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumes, time is running out quickly. Meanwhile, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas are looking like the 4 teams that will receive double-byes in the SEC Tournament.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Tigers
On3.com

Tennessee fans dunk on Kentucky with chants after blowout win

No. 16 Tennessee played host to No. 4 Kentucky tonight, and the Volunteers could not have possibly looked more different from their last outing against the Wildcats. Last time, when Kentucky hosted Tennessee in Lexington, the Wildcats had some fun in Rupp Arena, routing the Volunteers to the tune of a 107-79 win, a game in which Kentucky set several program records on the offensive side. Tennessee wasn’t going to let that happen twice, though, as the Volunteers cruised to a 76-63 victory on Tuesday, getting some much-needed vindication and extending their win streak to five games.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Deion Sanders details why WR Daylen Baldwin left Jackson State for Michigan football

Deion Sanders cites a misunderstanding between former Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin after his transfer to Michigan prior to the 2021 season after leading the Tigers in receiving yards last spring. Sanders recently revealed that Baldwin did not understand why his scholarship was getting cut from a full scholarship to a partial scholarship at Jackson State, which led to his transfer decision.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
MIAMI, FL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
423
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy