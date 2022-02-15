Man, dog rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River

Melissa Turtinen

A man and his dog were rescued after falling through the ice on the Mississippi River on Monday.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says the man appeared to be cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through.

Someone heard the man yelling "just by luck," the fire department said.

Authorities responded, with a firefighter heading out onto the ice to help the man out of the water while other firefighters pulled on the rescue line, the Facebook post said.

The man was conscious and transported by ambulance to the hospital. The dog was carried off the ice.

Details about the man's condition were not released.