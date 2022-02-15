ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

Man, dog rescued after falling through ice on Mississippi River

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afVZq_0eFExSPz00
Melissa Turtinen

A man and his dog were rescued after falling through the ice on the Mississippi River on Monday.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department says the man appeared to be cross-country skiing with his dog when he fell through.

Someone heard the man yelling "just by luck," the fire department said.

Authorities responded, with a firefighter heading out onto the ice to help the man out of the water while other firefighters pulled on the rescue line, the Facebook post said.

The man was conscious and transported by ambulance to the hospital. The dog was carried off the ice.

Details about the man's condition were not released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Video: Pileup during blizzard on Minnesota highway a 'major mess'

Video from a Minnesota towing company shows the dramatic aftermath of a pileup during blizzard conditions Friday. The scene, on Highway 371 between Brainerd and Nisswa, looks like something out of an apocalypse movie, with dented cars off the road, and trucks barely visible in the blowing snow. The video was shared on Facebook around 2 p.m. Friday by Collins Brothers Towing Of St. Cloud, Inc. Here it is:
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Fire reported at Fleet Farm in Blaine

A plume of black smoke was seen billowing from the Fleet Farm in Blaine Thursday afternoon. The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department at around 12:30 p.m. said it was on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire at the Fleet Farm off Lexington Avenue Northeast and Ball Road Northeast.
BLAINE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Cross Country Skiing#A Man And His Dog
Bring Me The News

No travel advisory as wind, snow cause whiteout in west-central Minnesota

MnDOT has issued a no travel advisory for eight highways because of dangerous whiteout conditions. The impacted roadways are all in west-central Minnesota, where blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is hampering visibility. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 394 in Minnetonka early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says a 20-year-old St. Anthony man driving a Jeep Wrangler got on the eastbound lanes of I-394 at 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis and drove west for miles in the wrong direction before hitting a Chrysler Sebring head-on near Plymouth Road in Minnetonka just before 4 a.m.
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesotan killed in skiing accident in Arizona

A Minnesota man died in a skiing accident in Arizona on Tuesday morning. According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Michael Amiot, of Minnesota, was involved in a ski accident at the Snowbowl recreation area in Flagstaff at approximately 9;45 a.m. PT. Ski patrol from the Agassiz Lodge and...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy