Tottenham are set to welcome back Eric Dier for this weekend's trip to Manchester City in boost for Antonio Conte... but Spurs are concerned over the fitness of midfielder Oliver Skipp

Antonio Conte is set to be boosted by the return of key defender Eric Dier, but concerns linger over the fitness of Oliver Skipp ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City.

Dier has played just twice since the turn of the year, his last appearance coming in the loss to Chelsea on January 23.

Sportsmail understands there were complications in identifying the severity of his muscular issue, but the central defender is now back training on grass and there is hope he can rejoin full training this week.

Midfielder Skipp, however, has suffered a delay in his recovery from a thigh injury.

He may return next week, with Spurs playing at Burnley a week today and Leeds four days later.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are not expected to bring back Bale this summer after Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he would leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Bale has been heavily linked with a return to Spurs, but the club are not currently looking to bring their former superstar back to north London ahead of next season.