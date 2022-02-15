ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Behind The Scenes: Ivan Reitman, Kevin Costner & Ellen Burstyn On The Set Of DRAFT DAY

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2014’s Draft Day is the type of film rarely made by studios today – a glossy talky effort for grown-ups. The comedy and drama in Draft Day comes from the situations and the characters as the pressure mounts on the busiest day in the NFL. It’s not a sports picture per...

www.moviesinfocus.com

HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ivan Reitman Remembered: His 5 Best Movies

Ivan Reitman was a legendary comedic director and producer responsible for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies, particularly during the 1980s when he had a streak of blockbuster hits. News broke Sunday that Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75, but his legacy lives on with a library of titles that were known for their irreverent-bordering-on-anarchic style, which drew from Reitman’s ability to evolve a comedy beyond its script on the fly. As Reitman said in a 1993 profile, as a director his approach was “very controlled,” but he also gave his actors the option to run free...
MOVIES
countryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Announces Major Career News That Fans Are Thrilled About

Kevin Costner has starred in an array of different movies but as of recent, he’s best known as the patriarch of Yellowstone, John Dutton. Although Yellowstone isn’t the first Western that Kevin has wowed audiences in—he won two Academy Awards for his role in the Western Dances with Wolves—it’s made fans across the world hope for more moments of Kevin in character. Or, more specifically, in cowboy boots and his signature hat. Luckily for us, it looks like our prayers have been answered. (But no, this isn’t confirmation of Yellowstone being officially renewed for a fifth season.)
MOVIES
The Oregonian

‘Yellowstone’ prequel, ‘1883′: How to watch Episode 8 of the Western starring Sam Elliott

Viewers looking for a post-Super Bowl show to watch on Sunday, Feb. 13, can see the journey continue on “1883,” the Western that’s described as a “Yellowstone” origin story. Episode 8, “The Weep of Surrender,” will tell more about what happens as James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), ancestors of “Yellowstone” patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) head toward Montana.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Ivan Reitman was the master of the buddy comedy

Ivan Reitman didn’t make any potato chip commercials. But during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, I found myself thinking about the “Ghostbusters” director, who died Saturday at 75, after seeing the commercial with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen sharing a bag of Lay’s and mock-reminiscing about their bromance.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Rumored to Join the MCU

It looks like the Oscar-nominated actor might be joining the MCU. There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently the number one movie franchise thanks to the large success of its films and TV shows. The franchise has also attracted some of the best actors in the world like Anthony Hopkins, Robert Redford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ben Kingsley, Cate Blanchett, and many more. It has also turned some of its actors to become big movie stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the late Chadwick Boseman, among others. In other words, there are a lot of talents that have joined the franchise and it looks like they are recruiting yet again another award-winning actor.
TV SHOWS
brooklynvegan.com

Ivan Reitman, director of ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Stripes’ & more, RIP

Ivan Reitman, the director of classic comedies such as Ghostbusters, Stripes, Meatballs, Kindergarten Cop and more, has died at age 75. The Associated Press confirmed the news with Reitman's family, who said he died in his sleep, but no cause of death was given. “Our family is grieving the unexpected...
CELEBRITIES

