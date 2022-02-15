ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, MN

8th Grader Becomes Fastest to 1,000 Points in MN Girls Basketball

By Jim Maurice
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CROSBY-IRONTON -- An eighth-grader from Crosby-Ironton has made Minnesota girls basketball history by becoming the fastest player to reach the 1000-point milestone. The Minnesota State High School League says on February 8th...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Lexvold, Cagle. Flodeen Named to MCC Region Wrestling Hall of Fame

Wayne Lexvold runs a dairy farm in rural Kenyon so he is no stranger to hard work. It's the life he grew up with in Goodhue and those values were passed down to his sons. Lexvold was named to the HOF for his assistant coaching work at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. Seven others from southeastern Minnesota have also been chosen.
WWE
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Emeralds Shine Again

The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team is going to their 31st State Tournament this weekend. The Emeralds qualified in both High Kick and Jazz competitions. Faribault won the top spot at Sections competition in Winona last Saturday in Jazz and finished second in the High Kick category. In Jazz the results...
FARIBAULT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crosby, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Aitkin, MN
City
Crosby, MN
City
Braham, MN
KDHL AM 920

Who is New Viking Head Coach Kevin McConnell?

The Vikings are reportedly set to hire L.A. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell is 37 years old, has been the Rams offensive coordinator since 2020. He was with the Washington football team from 2017-2019. O'Connell worked with Kirk Cousins in 2017 as his quarterbacks coach. He was the Washington quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator in 2018 and the offensive coordinator in Washington in 2019. O'Connell got his start in coaching in 2015 as the Cleveland Browns quarterback coach before spending a year in San Francisco as their special projects coach in 2016. New Viking General Manger Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was with the 49ers in 2016 along with O'Connell.
NFL
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy