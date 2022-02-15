8th Grader Becomes Fastest to 1,000 Points in MN Girls Basketball

The Vikings are reportedly set to hire L.A. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell is 37 years old, has been the Rams offensive coordinator since 2020. He was with the Washington football team from 2017-2019. O'Connell worked with Kirk Cousins in 2017 as his quarterbacks coach. He was the Washington quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator in 2018 and the offensive coordinator in Washington in 2019. O'Connell got his start in coaching in 2015 as the Cleveland Browns quarterback coach before spending a year in San Francisco as their special projects coach in 2016. New Viking General Manger Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was with the 49ers in 2016 along with O'Connell.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO