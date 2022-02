FOCUS St. Louis® is pleased to announce the 29 outstanding individuals selected for the spring 2022 cohort of Women In Leadership. The Women In Leadership program, held each fall and spring, offers professionals the opportunity to refine their leadership competencies, gain a deeper understanding of the St. Louis region, and connect with other women from diverse backgrounds. Through interviews and field days, participants are able to explore different styles of leadership and tap into the wisdom of area business, community and civic leaders, while also honing their facilitation, negotiation and communication skills.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO