They say good things come in small packages. Such was the case at The Dwarf House, the predecessor of Chick-fil-A. When the restaurant was first opened in 1946 by brothers Truett and Ben Cathy, it had just 10 counter stools and four booths for dining service. After Truett invented Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich recipe in 1964, expansion was in order, so the original structure of The Dwarf House was transformed into a newer, bigger restaurant in 1967 — which had been closed until now.

HAPEVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO