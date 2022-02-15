Teen Mom Maci Bookout buys $190K Tennessee bachelorette pad on her own amid marriage problems with Taylor McKinney

TEEN Mom star Maci Bookout bought a Tennessee bachelorette pad on her own amid marital problems with her husband Taylor McKinney.

Maci, 30, and Taylor, 32, have been married since 2016 and share children Jayde, 6, Maverick, 5, and son Bentley, 13, from her previous relationship.

Maci Bookout bought real estate on her own amid her marital issues with husband Taylor McKinney Credit: Maci Bookout/Instagram

She bought land with two cottages for $190,000 Credit: Realtor.com

The Sun can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star bought two cottages on one plot of land on November 5, 2021 for $190,000.

According to Tennessee property records, each cottage is 525 square feet and sits on over one acre of land.

The cottages boast two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

In Realtor photos, the living room has carpeting and opens into the kitchen.

The kitchen has beige tile flooring, wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

The two bedrooms feature carpeting, while the bathroom has a simple white tile design.

The cottages, which were built in 1976, have stunning views of Wolftever Creek.

The real estate website describes the homes as a “rental income opportunity.”

The Ooltewah, Tennessee home is in just her name and is a 20-minute drive from her marital home with husband Taylor.

Maci and Taylor currently live in a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom Tennessee mansion.

The living room has carpeting and leads to the kitchen Credit: Realtor.com

The kitchen features wood cabinets and granite counter tops Credit: Realtor.com

The bedrooms have carpeting Credit: Realtor.com

There are views of a nearby creek Credit: Realtor.com

According to real estate sites, the property is described as a “serene country setting that offers just the right amount of privacy while still being convenient to town.

“This country retreat offers plenty of wildlife and lots of privacy.”

The websites urge buyers to “build their dream home” on the land.

According to property records, the couple have yet to build on the land.

MARRIAGE PROBLEMS

Maci buying the real estate on her own comes amid marital issues with Taylor.

Taylor did not appear on Teen Mom: Family Reunion despite other spouses joining the spinoff.

Maci claimed her husband was at home watching their children during filming.

She also didn’t give her husband a shout out on Valentine’s Day.

The last time she posted a photo with her husband was in early October for their five-year wedding anniversary.

ON-SCREEN FIGHTS

On last season’s TMOG, Maci and Taylor opened up about their marital issues.

During the season final, the couple tried to get the spark back in their marriage by going on a romantic dinner date.

The segment kicked off with Maci and Taylor sitting down at a restaurant and eating their appetizer.

Taylor commented: "Ain't it weird how oddly quiet it is.”

After Taylor loudly bit into his food, she said: "I'm gonna need earplugs for you eating that toast.”

Her husband shot back: "There's no soft, silent way to eat those.”

He then accidentally dropped a piece on the table, to which Maci murmured: "Bless your heart.”

Following an awkward silence, Taylor said: "Thought this was going to be a relaxing dinner.”

Maci responded by leaning forward and resting her head on both arms on the table, declaring: "I'm going to go to bed.”

On another episode, Maci went off on Taylor for asking a friend to pick their daughter Jayde up from school while Maci was sick in bed.

She explained that she didn’t like him “making decisions about the kids” without her.

When Taylor asked how he should have handled the situation differently, she responded: “Next time when you have something to do, especially with our kids, either don’t do it or run it by me first.”

Maci opened up about her marital issues with Taylor last season Credit: MTV

Taylor and Maci fought, and had trouble connecting on a date Credit: MTV

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS