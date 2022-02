We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Google released the third and final beta version of Android 12L today. This special version of the operating system is made for large screen Android devices, hence the name Android 12L(in other words, the "L" stands for "Large"). The final version of Android 12L will reportedly be made available to the public during the first quarter of 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO