‘BioShock’ Film Adaptation Finally Happening, This Time From Netflix

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited film adaptation of the acclaimed video game franchise BioShock is coming to Netflix, Deadline reports. The streamer is partnering with Take-Two Interactive and 2K to produce the film, which currently has neither a director nor a cast attached, but is expected to spawn a "cinematic universe." The...

ComicBook

BioShock Movie in Development at Netflix

A new movie based on the classic video game BioShock is now in development at Netflix. The streaming giant formally announced this news today on social media where it revealed that it has partnered with Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games to finally bring the first-person shooter to the big screen in a new film adaptation. Although details on the project are still sparse, this marks the second time that a BioShock movie has now been in the works after the first adaptation was greenlit all the way back in 2009.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Adaptation#Bioshock#Movies#American#Caribbean
Collider

What Happened to That First 'BioShock' Movie?

Given the dismal reputation of most video game movies, it’s hard to weep over entries in the genre that never got made. It’s not that these projects are guaranteed to be a disaster, but titles like Assassin’s Creed have made it difficult to approach such productions with anything but an intense degree of skepticism. If there’s one unmade video game movie that everyone can gaze upon with wistfulness, though, it’s Gore Verbinski’s BioShock film adaptation. After many false starts, a new version of the project is now coming to Netflix. The details that have emerged about the first attempts at making this feature in 2008, though, have suggested that, if nothing else, that motion picture would’ve delivered significantly more impressive visuals than, say, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
VIDEO GAMES
