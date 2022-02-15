‘BioShock’ Film Adaptation Finally Happening, This Time From Netflix

Ronald Emmerich’s portfolio perhaps boasts more end-of-the-world movies than any other filmmaker in the industry, at least in his generation. While all of those disaster stories are very different from each other, there are a couple of signature elements that make these films unique. One – each story explores the most mind-blowing, out-of-the-world apocalypse scenario that you can ever imagine. And two – there’s always one person who believes in it and is about to put everything at stake, including their lives, to save the world. Moonfall also follows suit. Not to say that Moonfall is anything similar (not even remotely) to what you have seen in either Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, or 2012, but it does feature an ensemble of talented and well-known actors, who end up saving the world, much like Ronald Emmerich’s other movies.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO